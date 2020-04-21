Boston mayor on city's COVID-19 response

More
Mayor Marty Walsh discusses the city's mitigation efforts, as well as his efforts to discouraging residents from running the Boston Marathon course, as cases across the state reach their peak.
3:55 | 04/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boston mayor on city's COVID-19 response

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:55","description":"Mayor Marty Walsh discusses the city's mitigation efforts, as well as his efforts to discouraging residents from running the Boston Marathon course, as cases across the state reach their peak.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70255021","title":"Boston mayor on city's COVID-19 response","url":"/US/video/boston-mayor-citys-covid-19-response-70255021"}