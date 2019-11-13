Transcript for Boy gets 3rd-degree burns after he's attacked in shower

Pain has haunted Antonio camp for eight days ever since the bar and spread across the left side of his body. From his chest to his back. And up his face. But still kind of birds looking side to side. Day by day. Mom getting better is still. Antonio's agony started when he spent the night at a friend's house. He took a shower in the morning and erupted by the other boy. I say no. But so I think what the cup full. Plus is that all of me and then dry land that's the last thing started freaking out there were burned. Unlike violent death Amir and I saw one with skin hanging. And I saw bubbles. The twelve year old doesn't know what burned him and forced him into intensive care for days. Pig skin now cover some of his wounds he tries to re grow his own skin in a discoloration. May never go away. Doctors finally told me to go home Monday in. His momma Nancy doctors and nurses treat and Antonia lake family and he's a fighter so they're confident he'll improve physically. But psychologically the trauma is lingering and he still wondering exactly how it came to this. Why it wasn't informed me and my dated. That's. I. Antonio says he wasn't fighting with the other boiling and it couldn't have been retaliation. Armor. He might not ever get his answers. When I reached out to the other boy's father he told me he couldn't say anything. And Fresno county sheriff's deputies say they haven't question the suspects because the family invoked his right to an attorney. Investigators could still forward a criminal case to the district attorney's office this week. Corn Hoggard ABC thirty action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.