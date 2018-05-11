Transcript for Boy fatally shoots grandmother then himself: Police

Well strange and sad now the sheriff's office has not specifically mentioned a motive but the grandfather who was inside the home. Told authorities his grandson had been stubborn when they asked him to clean his room and pick up after himself. This is sad sad. Day from across the street Walter venerable says by all appearances the eleven year old boy living with his Graham parents. All seem like a happy family the weekends we see each other we waving hi how you doing on Saturday the boy's grandfather told authorities his grandson was acting stubborn when asked to clean his room. Grandma and grandpa sat on the couch to watch TV and the grand father reported his grandson came up behind them shot and killed his grandma. Before turning the gun on himself. Grandpa then called for help. He came and got him like he's feeling and want their other family members are feeling. It breaks my heart that they have to go through this. Authorities identified the victim as 65 year old a bond Woodard. And say there were no prior signs the grandson might turn violent like its fleet and tie and sent and I just kept it can only see one of the little trick which readers that knocked on my door neighbors now left to wonder. Why you don't know what's going gong for decades mine. Said the families and our prayers I mean they're really nice. You know cordial. Very neighborly. I mean. Instead this is shocked in this neighborhood. The sheriff's office says the gun belonged to the boy's grandfather it's unclear how he gained access to it although tonight authorities described the investigation. As ongoing. Where in Litchfield park tonight Mike health and ABC fifteen Arizona.

