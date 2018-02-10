Transcript for Boy recovering from shark attack

And I let's get to that thirteen year old seriously injured in a shark attack in Southern California the boy is still the hospital. But his mom is now speaking out about the extent of his injuries and why the boy says he wants to get back in the water NBC's will car is in Anthony's California with that story well. Good morning Diane came what every pays his family says he is lucky to be allied this morning after he was a lobster diving. Up 200 yards from where we're standing right now on this beach over the weekend. When an eleven foot shark attacked him biting into his upper body now. There are some other people on the water at the time they were able to voice. Team into a kayak have been raised and here to the beach now. They say while that was happening the shark was actually trailing dean in the kayak because there's so much. Blood in the water there was a rather intense situation once they got him up on today's speech I wanna say it's not easy to get access here yet to go up the east which backs. You can see a surfer actually walking up the trail right now a lifeguard drove up volume could see a video of it you're not having to call Lynn. A helicopter in the air evacuated team to a local Children's Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery after some. Major surgeries that you went through his. Mom is now saying that it is really americorps but he is a warrior for being able to survive this she says. That once he gets out of the hospital he plans on making his family a lobster dinner because remember he with lobster diving. When this attack happened now he's already had. A little bit of food two things that he's saddened requested so far were a doughnut and a cup of noodles and in Fisher wondering Theo. We asked his mom if he never plans on going back in the water because this is such an intense scary situation for anybody let alone a thirteen year old. She says that he does plan I going back in the water because its own words are that there's a slim chance that anybody. Would be bit twice. Diane. OK and either I suppose there in his favor beside somebody has to catch the lobster he's gonna make lobster dinner for the family. Well card and said he is glad to see the boy's spirits are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.