Transcript for Boy Scout found after going missing for nearly 2 days while on hiking trip

-- overnight a thirteen year old boy scout who's been missing western Wyoming has been found. Gary hunter hadn't been seen since Saturday morning. That's when he vanished in the wind river mountain range officials in the sub let county sheriff's office say Gary has been found and you think a house. And in Israel and American college student went missing over the weekend while swimming in the Mediterranean Sea off of Tel Aviv. That's needed jones' in the Middle East on a summer study program she attends the University of Kentucky. Two others who were in the water with Joan say and they got caught up in a strong current and were pulled away from the beach. When the others got back to shore they alerted Israeli authorities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.