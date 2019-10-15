Transcript for Brazen thief steals $20,000 Dali etching from gallery

It till like 32 seconds for the man in the blue T shirt and blue cap to walk into a San Francisco art gallery. I walked out with a 20000 dollars Salvador Dali chain. In his right hand it just popped into the gallery probably distracting when my co workers gallery director Angela Collette told us another employee was working Sunday afternoon when Dolly's Bernie your raft disappeared from an easel at the front of the store. It was our showcase an and we have a special solvent or Dolly show right now. And yeah they just ran off with it and too quick for anyone to do anything about it. Shown here at a gallery brochure the frame pieces 20 X 20 six inches created by Dolly between 1966. And 1967. It was part of a larger collection of the Spanish surrealist work at Dennis Rainey fine art just off union square. It appears the suspect had an accomplice a woman who was with him near the front door but stayed outside. Once he leaves with Fiat chain the man strolls down Kyrie toward Powell street a walk captured by several surveillance cameras along the way. The original Dolly at team would normally have been secured to this he sold but somehow the cable. And a lock. Were also. Unexpectedly missing it's not clear if the suspect came in earlier cut the cable or was able to do it in the half minute he was inside the store lock. It's the kind of thing need to put on eBay. I think that people know it's a very small addition of catchings so the number we've we've got it you know we know exactly which piece in this announce a very hot item anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police.

