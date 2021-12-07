Transcript for The Breakdown: Cubans take to streets to protest amid food, fuel shortage

And in. Everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out. And I your Phillips in for Terry Murray and today that delta very it is fueling a surge in cove in nineteen cases across the US. 25 states are now reporting an increase in co written and seventeen are seeing more hospitalizations. Primarily. In areas with low vaccination rates. The rising cases comes just weeks before children across the country are set to return to school we are going to talk with doctor John Brownstein. And the president of the nation's largest teachers union about what to expect. And Texas State lawmakers are battling over proposed restrictions to and 24 hour polling places ballot drop boxes and drive through voting. Hundreds of citizens and advocates voiced their opposition to the bills in marathon hearings over the weekend. Now the Republican backed election bills appeared to be on track to reach and full floor vote this week. But could Democrats once again walk out of the special session to block the bills we'll break down the battle over voting rights in just a moment and man the largest protest in decades have erupted in Cuba thousands of people. Taking to the streets to protest their lack of freedoms and as severe food and fuel shortage amid a worsening economic crisis. Now Cubans in the US are holding together their own protests many of them calling on the US to intervene we will have the latest live from Miami. Since some Texas Democrats are reportedly planning to leave this state in an attempt to stop Republicans they're from passing elections legislation. Over the weekend measure's advance in both the house and the senate in a special sessions setting the stage for a floor vote in the next few days. But now a group of Democrats reportedly heading to Washington DC in stead. Meaning whereas Yoni president of the Texas civil rights project joins me now for more on this meaning. Thanks for being here you know the last time elections bills came up for a vote Democrats walked out of the state house in order to stop them now. Some are planning to leave the stage. Entirely now the last time they staged a walkout. They got a lot of criticism saying they failed the people of Texas they failed to do their jobs are trying to thwart democracy. The Democrats who did this said there'd actually trying to protect democracy. But oh what what do you think is it's a good idea for them to do this again and how long can this go on for. Yeah first thank you so much for an anti. You know I think it's really important to be clearer on the entire context here and we're talking about it. Omnibus. Package tactics that we need booting. Steering gear and more difficult for election administrators in from voters Austro acts including next Ashley builders and car. And these are aren't acting that are not design actually saw problems here and Texas instead it. It is pushing forward he will unleash an army national groups had been pushing for at least at some cross country and so. You know in actuality what we've been seeing including a group B win. Proponents the most twenty Sharon were already here is. And in net and middle of a holiday weekend many people aren't the only indication at least Tulsa hundreds of people from across Tennessee grass needs votes showing up. Testifying against and in the general premise of staging all walk out a little bit. Do you see any problems with the president that could set where. Whatever party doesn't get their way than just decides well then we're just not going to vote. But. I do not think this sort of thing should it ever be done it lightly it's similar scene with the use of the filibuster in the US senate we should be extremely. Device since eased to an extreme times. But that's for we aren't taxed as a mean remember also that governor habit. At the end of the regular legislative session and beat the governor was angry that he didn't see a year the worst depression build is liking. She actually eaten the entire legislative budget starting on September 1 so when you're thinking about abuse of power younger to do its job. Actually trying to wipe out rinse higher on the branch of government. Seems like the first place this hour or so yes you did that overall situation in his. Far from. I deal but I do feel strongly consider breaking apartments today. Arguments set to try to protect our democracy because no other twists in this moment. So a little bit more about that what's actually in net and the legislation because among other things the bill bans when he for our voting. And drive through road in both used in the democratic stronghold of Harris County in the last election. Now governor and it was asked about why these things should be outlawed I want you to listen to his answer and then I want to get your reaction to it. With Tony for our voting. One thing that we want to make sure that we had his integrity and the ballot box system and we need to have with the poll watchers have monitors incredibly it's hard even for a county to get people to be watch in the polls 24 hours today if you do drive through voting are you gonna have people in the car with you and it could be somebody from your employer somebody else. They may have some coercive effect on the way that you would cast your ballot which is contrary to. You go on the ballot box alone and no and they're watching over your shoulder so that the you're the way you vote. Only you will know what that vote will be sent to allow other people to pile into a car with you it will Alter that. Some new what's your responsive 101 that it's just a bird in a big burden to staff can monitor polling place is round the clock. So that's just dealing not pretty well I'm that we saw extended meaning and to be clear this bill would actually be and not just played for our ability to extend an hour they. I'm all strive to meet its united hears from Houston. But we also sought indecent like. Brownsville and south Texas a hand and other parts of the state. Anything what this law does it chasing weighed his options for local election officials. Seeing what he booting opportunities that are best for there community. Harris county's degree example because isn't funny it's funny here's Johnny was one of the hardest hit counties in the country. I'm with code and and so we notice on the people who use things like fight for our community we're nurses who are working long shifts and we're happy overnight we're having trouble finding. Times you know during regular business hours so. You know I I think that they're responsive is. The there was no more. Problems at surface and produce honey for our earning of course noble edition EC chair and run like all other boating opportunities. But you will local officials are able to do enable this asset I don't see why in the world. We would stand in front of the EE in my hands he just wanted to make the ordinance took off with it like Texas and Amazon drive. Through boating and boating supposed to be a private and secret thing as a reason we have screens up and curtains in some cases. So that you can truly vote for whoever you think is best without fear repercussions so does governor here have a point. That drive through voting in the ability to have people in the car with you can jeopardize that. Be and how RT EU hits you he aren't there aren't content now they drive including. Works it's not like that anything else seagate drive through these the deceased Syrians just modified. Slightly and so there are queasy you can have a screen. Held to write an accident car there's no reason. To end it CE. Other Alan and he had no official reports including in the hot line organization. The Texas and her rights project granted you know she ended without their reports. We have no suggestion that there is a secret ballot issue wits drive through the running game instead it was just to bury popular. Devices work boots and all strays. He used the at a much more convenient analog C Berger in the list of the global. And I. Car I mean you Mars Downey president of the Texas civil rights project thank you. Well what are the biggest anti government demonstrations in decades took place in Cuba over the weekend thousands of people to to the streets to protest severe food and fuel shortages as the country goes through. The worst economic crisis in decades and are resurgence. A corona virus cases. To break dissolved Alice forget ABC news correspondent Victor Eric Kandel is in Miami where is you can hear the protests are continuing there the horns beeping. Victor thanks for hang in there with us as we have said this is one of the largest demonstrations in Cuba. That we have seen in decades why is this happening now. Sarah Purcell we are joining you from the heart of Little Havana buddy mention those car horns because they have not stopped funding. For hours now you've also got this group of people behind me all of this and support. Of those protesters that oversaw. On Sunday I think that there were a number of factors that led up to this and it just hit a real boiling point there is a humanitarian crisis and economic crisis. There is simply not enough. Or medicine probing cases are climbing again and while they have developed their own vaccine on the island after a lot of trouble distributing it. All of these factors leading Cuban people to say enough. I'm Victor HQ were in Cuba's leader Miguel Diaz Ken Allard is blaming tight US sanctions of course Agassi could expect that in calling on those loyal to his regime. To confront those protesters. So how does that message being received around Cuba. That's right here any didn't change his tone a little bit this morning in an address to the nation he did save that. In perhaps calming tensions here. That they are open to discussions than outing quote we do not want to hurt our beloved people. We also just heard from our team in have been ability tell me that some people on the island today are staying home simply out of fear and so far we've not seen. Any kind of protests there happening right now certainly not to the scale that we saw on Sunday that's not to say that that might pop back up in days or weeks but for right now we are not seeing. That level of protests happening on the I don't hear a. Interestingly you're there in Miami. Where thousands of people stood in solidarity with the Cuban people. We're still hearing he. That saves solidarity re out of the streets now. I'm now Miami mayor Francis Suarez there he did tweet he said this is that moment for freedom in Cuba he can not wait. Any longer now I remember well when Cuba and the US normalize relations into the Obama administration I know you remember that as well it was quite a breakthrough. But you see Cubans rising up in protests like this you have to. Ask has anything really changed I mean you were born and raised in Miami you're Cuban American. Your family is lived and breathed this for quite a long time. Yet here I am the son of Cuban exiles I came here to Versailles is growing up by beaten at this restaurant a million times I understand all these issues well. I was in Havana. When President Obama visited and I don't remember what that was like but here keep in mind that president trump. Has reversed those Obama era policies so once again Cuba's leaders morning writes about him Fargo in. The world all of their issues here in the source of all of their problems but I can tell you is that. What those protesters did on Sunday took a lot of courage and bravery we might be numb to scenes protest here in the United States. We saw in Cuba simply. It doesn't happen there he could be jailed for doing some quick dot or face much worse punishment I think that when looking back in the embargo is certainly complicated topic. Anyway you look at it politically or just speaking at home with relatives but you personally from my point of view. I don't see how this many years later you could say that the embargo has worked it's clear that there is a need for change but it's how that change comes about that is the biggest question here. No doubt and we'll keep following it I'm sure we'll continue. The C especially those younger folks rising up Victor komando in Miami force Victor thanks. What next the CDC released new guidance saying fully vaccinated students and staff do not need to Wear masks this fall but. Not all kids are vaccinated so. They still recommend wearing a mask on the bus so at the school as stricter rules of its own what do you do how should parents prepared to send their kids back to school safely. British soccer medical expert and the president the American Federation of Teachers right after the break his. I welcome back to the break down the CDC issued new guidance last week recommending that fully vaccinated students teachers and staff. Do not have to Wear masks during the upcoming school year but families across the country. Are still confused about what this means for those kids who are not vaccinated or for states where Kobe cases are on the rise take a look. They allowed teenagers that are not vaccinated for saying that they're getting basically getting to choose whether or not they're going to Wear their mask like how is that going to affect us like what is the plan. Four it's hard our rates become high again like we don't want to shut down. I just think we need to go back to. Dharma I think we got the most of it under control all in the cases are down I say let the kids that Wear masks I don't like them and I don't like that my kids have to. Where the meat now. Having amassed in their belts there it is alarming than the drawbacks needed as I want sound that is not and that's more resonant and actress. I'm distrust and at the Scranton school district would do right make the right decisions. If the children vaccinated. You know maybe they can. Keep the mask off and then to the days as a what are we gonna do like how are we gonna Wear masks for the rest of our lives. I don't know how to go monitor that. I don't know how they gonna. Level of understanding of who's got a vaccination when what was your two weeks from your last shot. Barack questions there about those new guidelines so how should we be preparing for the upcoming school year. Let's go to the president the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten an ABC news medical contributor chief innovation officer Boston Children's Hospital. Doctor John Brownstein for more on this thank you both for being here. Q thanks so much doctor brands in the surrogate its new guidance says that fully vaccinated students teachers and staff don't have to Wear masks in school but. What those who aren't vaccinated yet and how is the school going to determine a difference. I know there's a lot of com. Rescissions happen but he's he's young and in the sense remembers he's he's seeking clarity in person learned person or not and yes they are recommending masks and those are vaccinated which essentially of course those that are under twelve can receive the vaccine yet. Really he's he's he's putting in making a new. Her guidance that allows decisions really happened at a low blow yet huge amount of variation true that you need transition global vaccination moral outrage and still it. It allows for more interpretation of the local approach than the decisions about how rich our backs neighbors who isn't actually going to be done by public kind of forced church also how flexibility should furnish asking for their kids out. Are you for. Flu outbreaks every year you start from Lou and yet you don't encourage fasting so he's he's trying to write a guy that looks a little bit more similar to her annual respiratory illnesses affecting each school were starting in year I want to be she is pandemic under control. So ready. You know the CDC also left ally the decision making as we just mentioned up to the local officials urging them to consider community transmission rates say you've come out in support. The guidelines and have made it very clear that your goal is to get students teachers and staff back in the classroom full time. I'm also for that as well as a mom so Harry you trying to insure that that happens this fall. So first and doctor Brown's it is quite right we hope we are seeing obeyed and our rear view mirror and more. EO. Actually it's more like you that is you're seeing. Example. That of Ari it. A rates. I'm really going up and places it there's low vaccination rate so I think at CDC did what that we're really or one. It said that arson burning really important which should do it but we can get back. Vaccines have in the game changer where CNET in terms. Our membership nine out of that means I'm worsening. Are we know that it's this huge sea change since he and a lack sickness but lack that. Numbered three. Causing. 000 port oh. It as well as people move that means they're not a whit. And CDC saying masks and the other rare that it and being mentally and a physical distancing you could spell blue arm debts together you back. So I think they're trying to wise a variation around eight. I think they're trying to. And these eight get our rule. The east are lower not a ceiling so that why I was born in Hawaii. Are seeing. Ohio State saying. Everybody should be Matt know I'm an asthmatic. I really hate wearing knicks that we do. This but others when you don't end when are we it went. They Wear masks. Ultimately what was on Tuesday that with its safe. Educators say keeping community say I'd be back and pull. And actor Bronson now have a challenge is the delta variant posing tell all of this within the realm of the upcoming school year. Is that a big concern for parents and school officials right now or do you think the guidelines will hold regardless. I think overall delta. It's a real concern I think Randy universal really well that's it it's really all about vaccines and vaccines need no really perform well against adult apparent. But in place with low vaccination that's real polish with the ZZR right is that it's not a one size fits all recommendation you know and it's all air protection asked in Malaysia and Sheba just insane and testing and really can be about the stage and sitting under a little context that is the kind of fish decisions that are going to be me so for instance in Vermont where you have really hot. Taxation rates and cheese counter low to be able to report with relatively she layers on the other hand irritated or. He's as a relaxation of its Kurdish you have to TE more intense action that you were gonna watch these kids and more fortunate. Brady how close here you watching developments on the delta variant and can it change your current stance of advocating that teachers and students return. To a classroom full time. There is nothing that we see right now that would change our stance. In terms of going back to school. In the four all time the real issue is will we have in those places like doctor Brownstein said. In those places. That have low vaccination rate. Will. Hurt the entire community we start seeing more hospitalizations. WC god forbid break through arm to seats. The VP real. Issued the firm's. And we small herd immunity. Ads but we it's possible only make this about a quote well not about politics. Are the educators around the country want to beat back the school they know that this board. Separate but so there and see you see behind the back and national if its hall of fame and we are honoring educators today. But this it's about helping our children's lives so. It's patriotic won't happen that soon. We we we think that that the vaccine certain evidence that suggested that the vaccines. Work against that Deltha. So ultimately. That is our best. Way of we borrowers and with the Laird mitigation including. We are we are not vaccinated masks. Ventilation. And ultimately what Barbara would have a bunch of fat there. I hope we don't have a situation. Where we're gonna see something a Covance. Carbon back. And some very army backed that we don't know yet I hope we get to a situation. Like the good doctor said. Where it's just let the respite very soon let blew it like other respiratory issues but that we have immediately. Aiken and burn it and beaten cope with that seats went through and get back to. And actor Brownstein when can we expect kids under twelve to be eligible to be vaccinated and then Randy and I followed a you there's. How much will be union be pushing for those kids to get vaccinated once they are authorized. After brands need to start us off. Yeah sure I mean listen I think this is on everyone's mind I mean I have ten and eleven. Involves helping them back to finish the studies are well under rated 4500 children these clinical trial sites aren't you Denton across glow launch understudy works for side effects and CE primarily but also to make sure these kids now infected it antibody response should I think we'll know by September release back seizure that ditch likely witness he similar data to older kids and in east. You know these acts he will be approved for emergency usage and some news he wrote in September timeframe each of the five to eleven year old and then shortly ever that the younger it's assess already once that happens are gonna hear from the unions that they wanna see kids vaccinated. In order to keep schools old ban or anything long lines or is that going to be left up to the parents. First and foremost it is separate decision. More that a teacher decision. But second. If the vaccines are safe atom where they're spending the time just to assess that not rushing. It's the vaccines are safe. Just like the measles vaccine just like a polio vaccine. We need sheets to. Have to vaccines because it will help keep them safe. Thank keep others safe. But at the end of the day this is that parental decision and and right now given the polarization of the country. We are about persuasion then at about doing this voluntarily. As a post two. Right Randy want god and doctor John Brownstein we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you. And that other for the breakdown today thanks so much for joining us I'm Diana stayed up and I'm Diane see all the things you have to look forward to as a mom and all these issues regarding school all my kids starting school in the volume here. The motor and you hear take all the tips is in. All right it was great to see on your Phyllis in for Jerry Moran we're gonna see you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow have a great day.

