Transcript for The Breakdown: Fallout after deadly terror attack on Kabul airport

Joining us now on today's developments a member of the house committee on homeland security and foreign affairs committee Republican congressman August Luger from Texas said. An air force officer for twenty years. And each coming back to the program thanks very much for being with us congressman. The. Well thank you for having me today and I must say that. Fargo's out with the deepest condolences to the family numbers of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice yesterday what a tragic day. Colombian just needless. And tragic end in our prayers are with their Pham was. And I do want to get to that I'd like your response to that to the general tenor of the briefings that we've had today from the White House Jen Saki from the State Department blessed. From the Pentagon which was more specialized but. This sense that the Biden administration continues it to say with some investigation that this is it's a success 105000. People they say have been. It evacuated are 500 Americans that they are doing everything they can who they know wanna get out that there are determined to get out. And and I just wondered then if that tells you a little bit like we'll look at how well we're cleaning up. The mess that we made or is it justifiable to praise what is a remarkable airlift out of couple. Yes we should praise since the airman. The soldiers the sailors the Marines. Though is that the tactical level who have done a phenomenal job I mean look at what Transportation Command under general Jacqueline van almost has done a -- airmen have made a historic. Airlift in the midst of some extremely. Tight constraints political constraints that didn't need to be there will move we've heard about Viagra being close constraints on. An artificial deadline to get out by the 31 constraints. On operating from a single location which we had a predictable attack yesterday. Publicly airmen are doing a phenomenal job myself as an airman I can't thank them enough for their professionalism their experience there making the White House look good it's nothing the White House stood. This is all the military like you said cleaning up this mess I believe that's true. Well so this we get you said that the number one priority for house Republicans right now is to make sure every single American behind enemy lines. Is returned safely to the United States and as we heard in that State Department briefing. They say approximately 500 Americans. US citizens are still in Afghanistan. To have communicated to the United States government they want out. There's fewer less than four days to go. How all what would it take to to rescue these people. I think they paint a rose colored picture of the situation right now that that they are very competent and they're committed. Thumb but it's gonna take an enormous effort in your right it is the most important thing there will be time for accountability and trust me. We will have accountability. For what happened why we got to this point in time and in the situation where we had thirteen service members killed. But right now in the next two to three days we must do everything possible to get Americans out and it addition to that. Myself like many other members of congress are also working to get Afghan partners out. In in just the past twenty minutes I've received a text message. From the military member begging for help for an Afghan interbrew qualifies for the SIB program. They can't get to the right gates who they don't understand where to go and so they're reaching out to my offices is happening. On a minute by minute basis. And not only are members of congress working these issues but we also have multiple underground networks. You seem like the Pineapple Express example. Operations sacred promise of many others were out there these are grassroots. Efforts and networks of people to lead these folks to safety. An N congressman. Yeah you would you support keeping troops there there was a big push when to when this evacuation began. Monk took some people say you cannot get this job done by the president's deadline we need to extend that deadline do you think. Hey we should extend the deadline and put troops more troops on the ground to make it happen and keep them safe. Well Terry what I think is that president Biden in the administration wants to close the chapter. On on this particular event and they wanna move they were moved forward what with. They don't artificial date it this was a bipartisan. Issue the outcry from both Republicans and Democrats this past week in a briefing with secretary blink and secretary Austin journal Millie. Director of National Intelligence bipartisan. Outcry to say get the job done. Don't constrain yourself with a date it's fine to have that is a good would you not constrain yourself. With an artificial date get the mission done and when the mission is accomplished. Then leave and so yes whatever it takes whatever method. Or force our means are necessary. To recover Americans safely at this point in time is completely justified. So you'd send him back and congress resent the by the administration wants to close the chapter of Afghanistan do you. Well listen I I think the mission is not done at this point in time. And you know when you look at the the blood sweat and tears. That Americans and veterans have. Made over the past two decades. We didn't ask for this this happened and an under president George W. Bush he did the best he could and incensed and both Republican and Democrat presidents have dealt with the situation. I don't think there was a whole lot of debate we talked on that I on this issue last week on the show. There was and its hunt debate on getting out it's now the execution of that and that's the part the world looking at. Because what we're really worried about right now. It's those prisoners that were released from prison that we know some of those psoriasis or al-Qaeda members guess what we have an issue at our southern border right this very second. There were having to deal with and we're calling on the by the administration to release the number of known or suspected terrorists. What's gonna happen to those folks. In Afghanistan now that we know what's gonna go back into a safe haven for terrorism are they gonna attack the US they certainly have demonstrated yesterday. Their resolve to do so. I that the government did for twenty years we did try to stand up just melted away it seems without. Our support to not quite sure how how why how how how we do that we complete a mission where when the government doesn't want to be there but let let me turn to your home state of Texas for a moment. It's becoming a stop for hundreds of Afghan refugees now. Who are beginning their new life in the United States. How do you feel about that Heidi your constituents feel about that you represent a very big part of Texas from Midland all the way to that. To the suburbs of Dallas while what your message to those who may not want them living there. Well let's put it in context and I think that the real issue that we have here is that Texas has bear borne the brunt. On an ill would be illegal immigration crisis. This year over one point two million illegal immigrants and enter the country most of them through Texas. It's so let's put it into context that we his Texans feel abandoned by the Biden administration on this issue so it's not that we don't want. And another for countries immigrants here that that is completely full cost me Texas is one of the fastest growing if not the fastest growing states in the country. But it's a fact that we feel abandoned that we see a rise in drugs we see horizon the trafficking of humans. It's it's just that the violent crimes have increased so much and we are feeling. Did the MD -- absolutely impact of that you're probably more than any other state. Barton and and finally congressman act as a veteran twenty years in the air force. Serving our country or what your message to the families of those soldiers. Who tragically lost their lives yesterday. Terry you know. What what a what a tragic day. So look those families in the I. To tell them thank you for their service thank you for their loved ones' sacrifice that it's not denying that they stood up. For American ideals. That they were doing their best to rescue every American because we don't leave anyone behind. And I hope that the administration hears us loud and clear that we would live leave no one behind in those thirteen Americans who gave their lives yesterday. They spoke so loudly. With the ultimate sacrifice my prayers and hearts go out to you to T each one of view and just know. That we've got your back that we're gonna this is a greatest country on the in the face of the earth. In that your sacrifice is not forgotten. Congressman August Lugar thanks very much for being with us again. Thank you. Well they're critical humanitarian. Situation. In in Kabul now coupled with this a desperate terror threat that's what makes Afghanistan so complicated. A retired colonel Chris Costa knows what it's like to be there and feel both is not a fact he's the one who can give you. The counterterrorism. View right from the foxhole Chris ran a wide range of intelligence and special operations in Afghanistan in Panama. In Bosnia. The first and second Iraq war's neared two bronze stars for sensitive human intelligence work in Afghans since who knows the score Chris Costa not executive director of the International Spy Museum in DC neighbors get keen insight and thoughts and a what's happening in Afghanistan now on the threat that remains going for now in their butt around here. In our homeland so Chris thanks for being with us. Thanks for having me today if I could say were thrown. My heart too goes out to the families of the service members that were killed yesterday it's a tragedy it's tragedy for the Afghans a lost their lives yesterday. And and still so as I mentioned chart hopeful for decades. Intel counterterrorism. Inside special ops he you've you've seen a lot. And advice to presidents on these matters be the Intel was there this is the thing that that has bothered me. The words we heard was an attack is imminent attack is likely sleep Intel was there. But we couldn't stop a would what do you think camp. So often times we have intelligence so we don't know. These specificity of four of the attacks gonna happen the scope of the attack actually can do is Harden offenses. Differences into the best you can to disseminate the information. To take people whatever. Measures you can employ very quickly so. Knowing that there was a drumbeat. For a information. Oh military forces presumably to harm the defense's request you've seen the bid pictures of what's playing out on the ground in Kabul it is a complicated. Challenging situation in at the same time. You know the Taliban are not reliable counterterrorism. Partners they are not partners like. The Afghan commando forces that live or work for for many many years the United States. So I think this situation is extremely concerned it's dynamic. As you've indicated there are humanitarian issues. There have to be addressed at the same time the counterterrorism problem doesn't go away the Haqqani Network. That girl sorry. Well there tart I just wanted to ask you about a question that the people have. About the American casualties they were packed together eight you really and in what the State Department spokesman Ned were price called the most noble of missions there they are reaching out into the crowd. It's two feet inches from. From that massive humanity who are desperate to get in the airfield finding the people with US passports and proper documentation otherwise to get in. And I just what are you have flown into airports in the in the Middle East in Iraq and reveal where this stand up perimeters a monorail. I mean it is this a function that it all happened so fast. There wasn't sufficient planning. And preparation for an evacuation out of that airport. Were Americans. Could have been some considerable distance from the first checkpoint does Marines. They were right there in the middle of that mob. Parade I think he do you get to the heart of the issue it is complexity Barbara it's a dynamic environment. I wasn't there on the ground I'm knock and second guess the security. There implementation. That played I know that commanders on the ground in these are individuals service members. They would've taken the necessary precautions as they saw. Trip to do but there is absolutely restaurant which does underscore. A concerning withdraw. To include a what I believe is an artificial timeline a 31 August we could buy more stations found the press said. I'm not Arab League litigate the decisions other than read an honor position to do so certainly but as an outside observer. We losses space and time and now the objective is to not have any more casualties on the ground into finish your security in this withdrawal. Not believed that US Americans. Behind or any citizens or get home from the United States stands at the same time we have to be prepared to continue to get our former. Allies and partners out of Afghanistan. So this mission is gonna continue won't be on 31. August and it's going to be challenged by the fact that we don't have a footprint on the ground in Afghanistan. Fair enough and and I appreciate the year you they're not second guessing that's that's not something. There are people do a lot of work and I appreciate and respect that as a wise choice on early go to president Biden he he says he will hunt down. Those responsible for killing our service members and the innocent Afghans who died as well. How would that mission would that mission looked like Ken and what's its chance of success teeth and. So I think it has a higher chance of success I'm extremely call for confidence in our. Our social services our intelligence. Community the United States intelligence community our western partners as well as US special operations look up looks like. Is there can could potentially be sources on the ground in Kabul but have ways to communicate to. Intelligence officers at the same time we have the ability do strikes from the air and we will we will be relentless. In tracking in hunting down those who. Participated in that attack. And even Taliban may provide intelligence at some point horn who conducted those attacks in an appeal to the community analysts to painfully. Go through their intelligence in and make sure that policy makers in commanders are armed with exactly the right information so the United States should take. Offensive action. So here we are just a few days now from that August 31 deadline time is running out this situation dynamic and dangerous if you if you were. The president's counterterrorism. Advisor now. What would you tellem and should he be accepting red lines from the Taliban in these last days. Well first I don't think. Any president should they accept any rent loan from the talent for a common worker or any other terrorist associated crew Friday. We are still a superpower and we. We have. Various tools. That we can use and instruments to employ and we need to continue using all of those instruments to include military information diplomatic. Intelligence. So we should wheels. Those instruments can put pressure we're not just the Taliban. What we got to keep the Haqqani Network in line because there are foreign terrorist organization inexplicably. There providing security in Kabul along with a telegram. It it's mind boggling but that is the situation where and that's what we have to work what shall I won't. Advice the president. Long term this is a important fight that doesn't end with our evacuation. Out of Iraq Afghanistan. In fact. Extremists worldwide are going to be emboldened can consider this a victory it pains me to say that. But they're gonna consider this as victory this is a generational fight. It will continue because we've never got a harder problem which is getting that and co owner ideology grain its online idea she said she hugs cheers to motivate their fighters. And it's it's hard to defeat an ideology with with weapons. I'm Chris got to thanks very much for that context and analysis on the situation could see again. There you root for government. So let's now go to our panel still with as White House reporter Mary Alice parks. DR blocker former deputy director of the counterterrorism center of CIA senior pentagon reporter Louis Martinez. And four deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East make mull Roy and dare let let me go to you since we're talking before the State Department briefing a while ago appreciate you sticking around. On that last point. That that Chris Costa was making which is that did this is going to continue and in fact. The problem of counter terrorism has made been made more difficult by what we've seen over the last ten days to weeks. That yeah around the world. The worst people have been inspired look you can take on the United States and you can bloody him did you think we're in a more dangerous situation right now. I do not not for the Taliban attacked Taliban is never projected. Outside of the Pakistan Afghanistan to area. Now al-Qaeda crisis there come after us it's nothing new they've been coming after us since the World Trade Center bombing. Failed attempt in 1993. I do want to test very quickly on the fact that. What we're doing with the Taliban is no different than what we had to do in Yemen. With the amenities we had to do in Libya with the Libyan groups who were not our friends and we're not on our side but head mutually. Mutually. Of the real bold. Up mutually attainable goals for that moment in time so. The Taliban is helping us to the best of their ability. They have demonstrated over the last eighteen months that there and they're tolls will not attack this that they don't tell us attacked us. But now they're caught between the Americans and getting us out and ices who's also trying to make a point. And that I was in that we cover that civil war in Libya and there were no good guys too good to be seen outside them. Downtown areas of this city's so make maori let them ask you troops. The net and our troops at the airport in Kolb or another taking maximum Force Protection measures at the White House warned. Another attack on the airport. Is quote likely. So how how concerned are you what can they do what are those protection measures entail. Yes saw very concerned that need to be we've already seen if they have level of capability and willingness to attack our forces. And then go out at all bond either unwilling or incapable. All provided that outside the perimeter security to rent for about right now we have seriously the issue of desperation to work. American citizens and by the holders trying to get all the airport and they know this this functionally the clock is running dal. And there aren't very vulnerable position there in large groups all had there and they're essentially. Surrounding the gate so. It is very concerning it and let's see hope we can get it many people and all the airport safely. Off in the time remaining. And and a party just follow up with you on on the question that we now are both. Darryl and Chris Costa answer which is do you think this hasn't this last ten days to weeks. Has made. That a terrorist threat. Greater to people in the United States. Like I gripped my good friend Darryl not all the colleague at the ages seat at the Taliban itself isn't necessarily. Brett. The United States but I deeply in debt when it comes to these jihadist throughout the world they're gonna view. Off this Saturday. Oh victory offered their ideology US leaving Afghanistan and we decided not believe residual force. All are seeing terrorist group operating there. They've proven that had a willingness to attack the United States what they develop the capability. De beer night. Scores on if they develop that the capability to attack us in our homeland. All I think they have proven they are willing to do that so I'll we're gonna happen while all. They that they each day over the horizon capability to conduct these operations. Yet in Afghanistan I think that's going to be a main effort going or. I'd Louis Martinez at the Pentagon officials. Now believe there was only one bombing outside the airport we were told we reported yesterday there were two. There was no explosion it seems near the baron hotel there. As early reports indicated whats that tell you about the situation on the ground and and how ward Howell. Chaotic it is. Now that is the right word carry it was chaotic and we all milk and covering depending on they always talk about the fog of war. He always talk about initial reports not always being correct. And in this case it appears that was a situation. The very hotel for context and you saw on the map there are very close. To the abbey gate I'm remember there is a mass of people there's immediate extended as far back as two attitude of baron hotel. Com but it's worth pointing out that what they did tell us this morning at a pentagon briefing was that. There was one individual who detonated a suicide vest. Injured and injured hundreds eight hundreds of people bomb killed more than 170 Afghan civilians. And as we know now. Killed thirteen American service members and injured up to twenty. American service members. Facing a heat they sit here at the petting on this morning. That that individual detonated win because he got close to a location where these service members were but they were still investigating. Founded the exact details and we heard from the briefing earlier just now with John Ker re that they are trying to figure out ground truth. But there's also the report that there was that there were gunmen. And multiple gunman four were firing at the crowd after that explosion from an unknown location they don't know exactly what happened to those government after. Based they opened fire on the crowd I'm so is we're learning more but. Still many details remain to be made public about that tragic situation yesterday it's a tragic attack. That is really I just exposed. How dangerous this really is we all knew it was going to be a dangerous situation. We heard from net price talking about that we heard from. The spokesman at depending on early today talking about how dangerous it is. General MacKenzie talking about a yesterday from cent com but talking about how. These Marines the soldiers have to go up close have to physically count down these Afghan civilians who want to put that into Poland evacuated. The so that is perilous job they were doing it. Did they had to be exposed. But added we are now told that. There are multiple security. Enhancements that have been put in place because as you've heard from Jen Saki. But the White House briefing that the president's national security advisors told him this morning that it is very likely that there will be another terrorist attack. In Kabul. Me and and yes there were. And almost 200 people killed by that one bomber and the follow on firing as as Louie pointed out Mary Alice an entity on the top Republican. In the house Kevin McCarthy says. There's not a going to be a quote reckoning. On quota the president's decision to pull troops from Afghanistan saying quote every options on the table. Kevin McCarty saying every options on the table. What's he talking about. The military's and then minorities so look I'm not completely sure what options he thinks at this point he has but I not Monday surprise that was. Only Republicans but Democrats to Morgan I want. A reckoning and answers about this not only about the attack yesterday. Both Republicans and Democrats are gonna want so much more information about what security measures were in place what the feelings work what happened why service members were so vulnerable. But they're going to want investigations large scale investigations as to why at Linton we ended up in this mission in particular. There's long Biggs and the longer is standing questions about about whether the bother me airfield should've been given up so early weather so many troops should have been pulled out so early whether a valuation should have started earlier these questions we've been grappling with the last week. Congress is gonna want answers and so far we've seen this administration. Not willing to engage in that kind of low looking back they say it's easy your could teak. From the outside when your not the one making the decisions the they're in emergency response noted they're not in the kinds of and the sort of frame of mind where they're where they're doing kind of that retrospective work. But I would not be surprised that it was Democrats as well as Republicans that want answers to these big questions. And to add thanks very Allison and Darrell. I just wonder who people might be asking one of those questions is is Afghanistan a harder place now more dangerous place now. Because of the president's decision to pull out supported by wide majority the American people but. Is it now more dangerous is seeing for the United States. I think it's more dangerous in net and they've probably in the next six weeks. Between now and the 31 in thirty to 45 days after that then as things start to settle. But in terms of a threat to the homeland that's the way an intelligence officer is looking at it I do not think. The president's decision that was made whether it was made when he got an officer while they were planning. Is going to make it any more dangerous to the homeland. And and that is that is the number one concern the president obviously and and and Americans sew so make it its early days. But what of the lessons. From this from this. Vivid and extravagant disaster that has played out in front of the American people over the last couple weeks what what lessons can we learn. Already they're good they'll definitely be a review I don't quite a lot like get all the all kick off. Not a political person but I wouldn't use the term reckoning but it always going to be your view of major form all the decisions in this law obviously want problem. Their question of whether we should have kept. Residual or the United States or discreetly in Afghanistan I think what we should. The decision was made. The question what are we should've kept control security around Kabul we didn't get off. I think we showed that. That is going to be going to be we are the situation where we are and I think the US military leave off State Department. All in all that all of tears you're trying to get. F clarity over American citizens really deserve to be acknowledged at a record that's out there. We're gonna do I'm sure the best you can. The complete that station. What Powell who's he anymore out of these these days Americans or they actually. But this situation is going to be refuted it should they. And here and in other countries no doubt so low low emerging as we we learned this morning just before the attack a group of Afghanistan veterans launched a final mission to bring. Hundreds of at risk Afghan troops and their families to save Steve reported that well what can you tell us about. That's right this was a group called me to task force pineapple and they had put together. And in an attempt to get out hundreds. Of co workers have colleagues at has chiffon with them had worked within the need projects in Afghanistan over the last twenty years. An effort called Pineapple Express. Modeled on the underground express from the civil war the effort being. Getting people ending note that through the checkpoints last night. Bobby Seale very complicated effort from being directed from the United States using GPS pin drops using got contacts who over the phones. Instructing people from here again in the United States over there is outside the cup airport in Kabul. To specific gates. The good and then going in groups of one or two or three to try to get there to those locations so they can we show the appropriate unification. That would get them inside Kabul's airport in through the security checkpoints. And that effort continued all the way through up until. The bomb blast that we saw. It happened yesterday afternoon local time in cobble. And this was a highly organized effort from former special operators as the people he worked in special operations. People who worked in intelligence gathering people who worked with a Kurds they had all come together informally as congressman clinger talked about. In this into this very grassroots effort because they want it to help these individuals that were there. The is still remaining in Afghanistan who were under threat from the Taliban. And so for me it's it's a highly coordinated effort that could only have happened Terry and given the modern technology that is available to us today. On that enables us to remain in contact with people half of a world away. And day is really remarkable to think about that. Somebody here in the United States could use that pin drop on the using GPS and telling someone over there and N Kabul. This is where you need to go let's maintain constant communications. This is or you're gonna gets you this is we're gonna see. This is the item that you're gonna hold up that will clear you do get past the checkpoints truly remarkable effort and we're talking about several hundred people again. The network cleared through and turn the security checkpoints at Kabul and are able to make it through up until that point of the bomb blast it's unclear if some most of the others who where they were trying to get out suffered as casualties. But that this was a pretty much an extraordinary effort is getting a lot of attention. It's an amazing story in a rare good news story and it does as you point out just how. How times have changed who I was in that Afghanistan almost twenty years ago covered the first escalator opening in the city of Koppel people came to an almost as a tourist attraction now. They are able with the assistance of task force pineapple these veterans to find their way. To the airport via cellphone. So very us a different subject wanna turned as some other breaking news here we've heard just a while ago the office of the director. National intelligence. Has released an unclassified report. On the margins of the corona virus that was something the president then asked for a report says the virus. Was not developed as a biological weapon but doesn't come to a lot of other conclusions what can tell us about. Exactly about it there's not a lot of data you hear the intelligence community in this some short about two page unclassified report saying that. Most elements of the intelligence community think that this was most likely. From a small scale engagement with. An animal basically what we've talked up before the idea that this pandemic began at because of a jump from this virus one from an animal species to humid. But that there was at least one element. Of the international intelligence community that thought for the sorry Americans on his community. That thought that it was still possible that this was developed. In a Chinese lab now the young cousin report does say that there's not evidence that this was developed as a wet then but it goes on to say that they just need more cooperation from the Chinese. And it would be impossible for the Americans or or the and large international community to really ever understand the origins. Of Kobe nineteen which is so crucial to preventing such a pandemic happening again unless the Chinese are willing to. I wouldn't be equal partners in dance and lent. The international community specifically look at those early cases of the virus and any indeed or DNA related to those early cases. And pretty much the entire international community including the World Health Organization. Asking China to be more transparent to come clean about the early days of this pandemic for the safety of all of us. Does look like that's gonna happen which may itself be a piece of evidence Mary Alice parks Gharib block a Louis Martinez met Moret thanks very much for being with us. Appreciate. So. After travelling forward ten days through four different countries with little food lighting to get the Taliban. To the Talbott to get through their checkpoints ducking for cover from gunshots into Kabul airport Afghans with special immigrant visas. Have safely arrived in Omaha Nebraska. And they are now reunited. With their fans take a look. Share that rate prayed that this day would come I mean really keen to see might MIA. My a fourteen year old sister. She was the one that I was missing the most. And I just can't wait I can't wait to see he had doubts fell after the collapse of Kabul and the constant chaos at the airport we didn't hear from them off to let us we're like fourteen straight hours grade a US citizen and translator who lives in Omaha was visiting Afghanistan. He left his Brothers just a week before the Taliban takeover. Knowing America would pull out soon it must back up. You know the by you never see again. But thank god you know that they are here. A long awaited reunion at at least. Following a life or death journey for three Brothers their wines and fourteen year old sister. And braces last month. This time. Thank you to send it is okay. Had a Halloween thing that we even get to hear the mere rate is also a US citizen Omaha resident and translator for the American military he was also visiting when his flight got canceled. His role helping the US put his entire family in danger. They just want their head you don't trust that their heads they've been but did on they will find these people that do work with the US army. Then they'll find out the Taliban and I don't know what did that was due within you know I'm not leaving them with their fame has little. They tried to get to the airport three times and finally got through Taliban checkpoints by lining in this very area there are being. And we send lied to them that we're going to see our cousins you know that other places in government. In this filthy now on Nebraska soiled the Afghans are safe and can finally rest I think I'm gonna die here. It. All the way to Nebraska those Afghan allies also said. They had to leave family members behind in Afghanistan but made sure there in a safe location so they're looking to get them out. They told them don't burn all their documents that could link them to the US to US citizens and American translators just in case the Taliban find them. Michelle Bender were want to thank you for that report. And that doesn't present a breakdown we're gonna have continuing updates right here on ABC news live throughout the day and a complete wrap up tonight at 7 PM eastern. On ABC news live crime with Lindsey Davidson. Thanks for joining us and I'm Terry Moran and good rescued them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.