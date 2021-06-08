Transcript for The Breakdown: Half of Americans now fully vaccinated as delta variant surges

I. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the breakdown on Keira Phillips press. Failing that new jobs report. Which beat analysts' expectations. As evidence does hid his administration's efforts to turn the economy around from the pandemic are working. What is it into student now exist. The Biden plan is working fighter. Plant produces results the Biden plan is moving the country forward. And. But the residents say the Biden plan also has a lot of hard work left to be done we'll talk with a member of the white house council of economic advisors about what's next. Races on it contain the spread of the delta variance with the US hitting 100000. New cases in the single day the second time this week. And medical workers are feeling strained. USA today on its front page this morning. We are failing one another this America's ports Kobe's nineteen surged. It didn't have to happen let's end it now and meanwhile the White House cut would response team reports 50%. Of the US population is now fully vaccinated United Airlines now the latest company were. S based employees to get vaccinated we'll break down what the move means for businesses around the country and hang get ready for infrastructure weekend the bipartisan bill appears to be on the verge of passing in the senate and the key vote to move forward is set for tomorrow the one trillion dollar package includes billions of bucks for roads bridges. And broadband Internet bipartisan negotiators need to keep at least ten Republicans on the board to seal the deal. We start with the latest on the economy now the US added 940 free thousand jobs in the month of July above what analysts were expecting. The unemployment rate also dropped to five point 4% joining me now with more is Heather Boucher a member of the white house council on of the economic advisors. Heather appreciate you being with us let's get right to it this is a strong report no doubt but most of this came. Before the recent surge in Kobe case is due to the delta variant so what is the state of the economy right now and how do things look. For the next few months. Well these are great questions care I mean what it can tell you is from today's report. This economy is on track and what it shows is that the president's plan is working. You know when he came into office he focused on the American rescue plan to make sure that we wrapped our hands around this pandemic. Dealt with getting the vaccines out so that folks to get back to work and making sure that communities. All across the country have the support they needed while we were addressing the pandemic. So what we see is it we've created four million jobs and this year which is a significant number. We've also created an average over the past a couple of months about over 830000. Jobs per month. Can compare that to the few months before the president took office win we didn't have this kind of robust policy agenda. We were only creating then about 60000 jobs per month on average so this is really is significant accomplishment and shows. That the investment in the United States and making sure that we are raping our hands on this pandemic and getting people back to work is is working. Well we. Can't ignore though the jobless claims have been steady at the past few weeks and are are still about twice as high as they were before the pandemic so. How long do you think it's going to take. To get the economy back to the pre pandemic levels and are some of those jobs just gone for good. Well so here's a thing. Wow day should the number of people applying for unemployment benefits certainly you know hovering apple below 400000 that is half of what it was. When the president took office of that is a significant change. In the number of folks that are needing that assistance. Now what we see is a bit this has been this strong steady recovery we have known that recovering from an historic pandemic. Would be tricky there'd be ups and downs and be hiccups along the way we've certainly seen a few of those but. What we see in today's report is this strong steady. Gain in jobs a month after month and this means they didn't want unemployment is coming down people are getting back into the labor force and they are getting back to work. This report also shows that wages are rising and the Labor Department says that they are could be upward pressure on wages going forward so. How much you factoring inflation in to your outlook right now and could higher inflation last longer if wages do continue to rise. Well some of the good news in this report alongside the fall in the unemployment rate in the number of new jobs created is that workers are seeing wage gains. This is a good thing it's a good thing for American families for American workers. They're able to better support all the things that make their lives for the living a being able to put them they'll recover their head and food on the table in all of that. So we had been hopeful that we would see the labor market recovered. Rising wages is certainly one indication of that but again we are not seeing signs. That inflation is spiraling out of control we are seeing signs that the inflation that we are seeing is temporary is a result of Rick hill recovering from this historic pandemic we've seen a number of supply chain challenges across our economy. And that these kinds of pickups are really where the root of the inflation problem has. Heather front while I have you president Biden as you know today touted the bipartisan infrastructure bill that appears to be. On the brink of passing the senate what impact do you see that that could have on the economy. Well this deal this historic deal bids and hopefully the senate will past seeing. This will be an incredibly important investment in the US economy across our country. We'll be able to bridge build you know roads and bridges were gonna make sure that families have access to broad band we're gonna make sure that there are no lead pipes going into homes. You know there is no amount of lead in the water that is safe. For children's development. These are important to things that are Goodman not only make it easier to transport goods and services and people to get back in fourth at two worth. This is going to make sure that we had that solid foundation upon which to build our economy back better. Heather Bruce. Thank you. Our endless talk about the pandemic now half of the US population is now fully vaccinated but doctors say. It's still not enough Florida is leading the country in hospitalizations right now is hospitals in Texas face staffing shortages due to burn out. Our Marcus Moore is in Dallas at Parkland hospital. With more markers you've been. Hopscotching all throughout the country. So let's just start off by talking about the staffing shortages at hospitals there what are you hearing from people that you've spoken to so far and I know that you've just. Got into the area so it's a working story. Yeah absolutely Keira but it but it's it's a story that certainly is affecting our hospitals not only here in Texas but in Louisiana. And and across the country in particular the two particular the south. Were in a number of states the vaccination rates have been far lower than what we've seen in other states and in other regions so. That is the the atmosphere or the theater were all of this is happening and in the midst of it. There is a nursing shortage not only here at the hospitals in Texas but also in Louisiana meant something that's been. Occurring for quite some time and you already mentioned that. A part of that shortage is due to though the nurses being oh overworked about innocence and exhausted and tired. And they simply can't keep going in that you also have situations where. The medical staff have been have fallen ill themselves with with coal bed or other illnesses so it's created this perfect storm you have case is on the rise you have this pandemic. And yet another wave. And not enough people. To meet the challenge and what that has created the situation where a number of nurses. From the nurses and doctors here that. For the past year and a half it has been all hands on deck and they have been meeting that challenge. But here they are once again faced with. This pandemic. That again at this point in many parts of the country were showing no signs are showing no signs of slowing. So mark is what to health care workers say that they need you know in some states there are there. Saying they'll give bonus add checks to. More nurses if they come in and work at the hospital. What what are you seeing as as efforts to just can bat the exhaustion. And and also the stress in the anxiety. Well even if it's interesting you bring up the compensation because as it stands right now I'm in terms of a nursing market. Allow the hospitals are having trouble. Keeping nurses because there is the traveling nurse option which. Is incredibly lucrative right now nurses who are paid to go to hospitals that are understaffed. To help meet the needs there and it has left hospitals. Im in a number of cities left well short staffed. Without people to be their full time so all but even with the potential for. A big pay out if you will. There are nurses who are saying they just didn't know a lot of money would keep them at the at the bad side just because of how stressful this has been. So when you get to that point where no amount of money could get them to stay what we have heard from nurses that I've met. Nurses and doctors all of them in these past couple of weeks have said what they need people to do. Is to get vaccinated and if you're not going to get vaccinated for whatever reason to make sure you met we you Wear a mask because they have. Patient after patient coming into these hospitals suffering from coal bed that they have to try to treat. M and cure that's in addition. To all the other patients who come in with various medical issues or trauma from car accidents you name it bills things are still happening. So when you look at the cases. Co bids in the impact the delta very end and then as you mentioned there's all the other issues of patients coming entity are like with car accidents and other. Problems you know how is this impacting the doctor's ability. To treat patients all patients. And. Well what has come down to Kera at a number of situations it is. Some people. As one doctor in Houston said unless you're at death's door you're elected and I have to wait. To get treatment. And that does not leave the situation of the scenario that any medical provider. A wants to be in order order they want to put. A somebody who needs help in that situation either but that's the reality from what we are hearing from doctors here in Texas and in particular in Houston and Akira. Are there was a situation we were talking about how kids have become ill. Our and we understand that of the eleven year old child had to be airlifted taken by helicopter. To a hospital a 150 miles away from Houston a went to temple. Because the trouble so critically ill. And there was no available bed space so that that is the impact that it's having and it's the reason why they are so emphatic. And then. I don't own a certain level desperate to get the message out. That people need to either get vaccinated. A Wear a mask as they endure yet another surge of covad ninety. And to be deadly domino effect Marcus Moore David have much more forests on world news tonight. Appreciate you Marcus thank you. It's our next guest has an interesting incentive for people to get vaccinated her school district. Is actually offering a thousand dollars to any employee who is fully vaccinated by the end of September. Starting with more is doctor Mary Elizabeth Davis superintendent of Henry county schools and George Mary Elizabeth thanks for being with me. Well he's not crowding out and up are really about immunity. Or back and guards and really eat it pack is eating an English is really plaguing our community. Well I it's interesting your word choice here using the word incentive. And not a mandate to tell me why. Friend and I really aren't Harry and Asia and eat that. We have not an standing by any means available to ensure that educators are Hearst the actress and now how to continue to meet. We know the critical infrastructure expects full. And a critical role that our way in the light well so take each year they're now I'm really promoting. I'm not where the hell where or is really where we believe that eight. So let me ask you Mary Elizabeth you know we've seen vaccination rates surge in states and cities that have enacted. Vaccine mandates so why make it mandatory I mean it wouldn't it. Help keep our kids safer. This isn't really that he thought about how a combination of so many decent strategy. The couple now availability in a vaccine. Is really the direction he needs in and I eagle and we Arnold and her seven year last year and we all let me. Know where. But this year and even only available and we cannot and should. Let's available to the redistribution. We actually I didn't eat an early as well steered. Haider. Now we are seeking. To inject it not only title that are available or me want commitment direction hands. I can't once he mixed and that's EU yeah how. And hasn't been a wake up call for you especially the surge in numbers of kids that have been hospitalized due to this delta variant. Is that opening the IA is everybody. Within your district two to see the impact of vaccinations. And now the impact. How late a Aiken didn't determine whether our kids. Can stay healthy or not. Trend that's geared towards health and eagle adults in me and a healthy and really 88 and eat and and wish. I don't eat they add that Stieglitz and isn't here at the implication. I'm me and me individual it compelling data at any story trillions in the he want to Wear that is the nation in he hasn't been easy to steal the show me in the end are you that I can't. So schools just started in Georgia congratulations how are things going so far. The energy around are learning together and eat each median schools in credibly. I'm really aren't certain me oh win here they need it I'm happily and he'll be in only eight and 88 and me stamps. Our schools and allow and then I'll sound really her right back continuity answer is by ensuring health where Clark's Scott and really that's our our effort again. Well we should point out that your schools and Harry county were one of the only school districts to host its own vaccine distribution site. So how do you think that impacted your decision here. It's in a rain we had I'm really needs from them not only me close schools I'm march 13 to twenty funny. That the public in addition the RV sensible like you are blank and Bernie let you are public media every single thing that it takes. Median or money reality my healing are only Chile. In adverse alone turning net. It's neck and lonely guy who says he declined a -- that mitigation act her that was available class and we continue our hurry to complete coordination and other agencies in our county so that our community answer. EA here come and play I'm not only is he now it really. I'm younger eat and the important. Idea in my people. And important that crack teaching and learning lines I'm Scott isn't really jacks. Our dads naming any theory or XT six. They're really heat. It can you and be able. Well we hope you follow up with us someone I know how many employees take you up on that thousand dollars and got vaccinated by September doctor Mary Elizabeth Davis superintendent there Henry schools thank you so much. Littlest a companies that have implemented vaccine mandates for employees is growing now today United Airlines announced. It wore required Kobe vaccinations for all of its US based employees. Making it the first major US carrier to do so. For more on this and what it could mean for the future of air travel. Let's bring in our transportation producer Sam Sweeney here at ABC says Sam United Airlines is even offering an additional day of paying for employees. Who get vaccinated before September 20 so what are the and what is it going to place and I'm sure there's some employees that are very happy about it this. Yeah a lot of people are happy and then of course there's going to be some people who aren't happy about this decision and Scott Kirby the CEO of united address that in a statement to employees this morning. And what he's saying is that all 67000. US based United Airlines employees. Need to be vaccinated. No later than October 25 not if the FDA does approve these vaccines. Before then you'll have five weeks to get yourself fully vaccinated and submit your vaccine card. To the company and you may say well what about the people who don't wanna do it may be a pilot who's been there for decades. Well they have to do it because Scott Kirby to CEO is saying look this comes down to safety if you were to violate. Serious safety factor and another part of the company you would likely be terminated and we are seeing at the same way here and he says look. The science is clear of vaccines work and we want everybody to be safe. And when you're talking about an airline with people who were dealing with thousands of people every week. And other employees at flight attendants and pilots who were traveling or around the world sometimes the hot spots. It simply makes sense for united to do this and they are the first company here in the United States to require all of their employees. To get vaccinated. Also two year in such tight quarters you know on an airplane and made it just didn't make sense. Well what does it mean you think for the future of air travel do you think this'll put pressure on other airlines to follow suit. I mean look the other airlines are obviously mulling this over none of them had said whether they will do it or not that delta has said that all new employees must be vaccinated united also started that policy in June as well. I spoke with folks over at American this morning and they said look we are still reviewing our policies. The yellow lot of different work groups when it comes to airlines or is the flight attendants union years or pilots unions have been all that worked together. To make this work out but you can bet that there will probably be other company's or follow suit in the coming days and weeks. So could this trickle down affect happened all the way passengers what's united and other airlines saying about whether or not. They will try to require passengers to show proof of vaccination. That's. -- big question with all of the airlines in what they're saying is there are no plans to make passengers. Show proof of vaccination if that were to go into effect that men they would have to come down from the federal government. All right since winning a transportation coordinating producer here thank you Sam thank you. Well coming up Mimi and South Dakota. But fact that today's the start the Sturgis motorcycle rally in that stage with more than 700000. People expected to be there. When we come back the growing concerns over this year's event as the dumps a variant stairs through the country we are live in South Dakota. Right after this time. You're watching ABC news live today is the started the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota and more than 700000. People. Yes 700 that was in people are expected to attend you may remember last year but that rally was actually labeled. A co bid super spreader event and now there's concerns that this year's. Rally as well as the delta varying just continues to spread across the country. Jeffrey Lynn bomb from our affiliate station KT OK OT eight in South Dakota has a closer look at how the city and health officials are preparing. These are just little tasks that need guessing you take call. Instilled in the nose swabs but you have results have been about fifteen minutes. This city has informed business owners vendors and residents of the availability of tests and how to obtain them like from the information center the city stresses that anyone is welcome to them locals and visitors alike so if they're not feeling well if they think maybe they've been around somebody beside cove maybe it not been vaccinated. These tests are available for it charge. And we have a City Hall so they decided to call the city is currently in possession of 500 tests but they see their easily able to receive more its supplies run low. What it is is an antigen test kit so it's not passed precise as the lab tests so if you're positive then you have the disease. If your negative. Don't assume you don't have the disease so if you're doing a moose test kits and you are negative and you still have symptoms please go to lab and get tested. If the rally has 800000. Attendees which organizers say is entirely possible that. Doubles south Dakota's population for the week. The good news is. We are prepared as far as testing is concerned as far as taking care of code cases are concerned. What we need from everyone is to go get the shot to save lives. Reporting for coated territory news I'm Jennifer who emblem. All right Jeffrey from our affiliate station KO TA in South Dakota thank you so much. Art let's bring in doctor shot occur who we just heard from and that PCs the vice president for medical affairs at monument health. In rapid city south Dakota's a doctor Carreira. How concerned are you right now but this year's rally. Very concerned terra and this is any other large mass gathering events and we know from the recent history Brit Barnstable County Massachusetts. And the box scheme inched Minneapolis our Milwaukee. Each chances are very high that this highly transmissible. Variant that doubt variant of co written Aubrayo. You know spread. As a result. And so far South Dakota has not seen a surge in cases due to the adults of variant keep your fingers crossed the cases there. Are on the rise and was so many people coming in from at a state. It seems that another surge is sort of inevitable what do you think. Yes I agree I'm being very fortunate hall of June we've seen very low numbers at one point we were in single digits. Stash and now we're starting to see an increase and what's ominous is all those large areas hotspots around the country each and this rally's. Pretty much every stage the country people come here to enjoy. Odd time here in the black Charles which isn't it which is a nice thing but unfortunately also we have a pandemic and artists and we don't have. Vaccination rates they should be just 50% is not enough because half of us are not protected. And as you bring up less than half a South Dakota residents that have been fully vaccinated in Meade county where Sturges is located that number. Even drops to 37%. So what are you hearing from people there. About vaccinations and what can be done to encourage more people there to get vaccinated. Yeah I think the concern is said the raids like she correctly pointed out. And it's a little bit late if you're going to get vaccinated to de H is still have to wait fourteen days before you're truly protect inch in the meantime our biggest concern is masking and you can -- testing each and and you. Talk about the rally 700000. Or more in a small town Sturgis has a regular population 6000 folks so it's inevitable you have close contact high potential for transmission bush and doubt the protections are just not therefore this mass gathering and and and let you correctly pointed out that this is. Where our concern lies. Well at yeah as you know that the big asset to this rally is that it brings a lot of money into local businesses there in your community every year. So what advice do you have for business owners that keeping their stores open but also. In a safe way. Yeah the advisor has been unum uniformly from the CDC all along indeed continued to use a peace mascot. Keep your Destin is try not to happen. How large crowds indoors. Outdoors is better armed and get tested most importantly if you have Simpson's at least get tested and that's one way for us to quickly identify contact trays and inform people should that be might be potentially exposed so that they can segregate their separates and prevent transmission. All right doctor shocker Carreira. Fingers crossed that it'll go well for you it'll be successful and that you won't see big spread are surging cases thanks for your time. Thank you Karen. You bet that does it for the breakdown today thanks for joining us I'm Keira Phillips. We'll be a wonderful rest your day and a fabulous weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.