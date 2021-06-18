24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

The Breakdown: Outrage in Texas after Supreme Court refuses to block abortion ban

Plus, Ida devastates the Northeast with record-breaking rainfall, multiple tornadoes and deadly flash flooding.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live