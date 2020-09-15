Transcript for Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit settled for $12 million

On March 13 186 days ago a tragedy that said our community with the death of 26 year old Rihanna Taylor. Her death has ignited in movement in mobile in the nation for racial justice. Sending thousands into our streets and cities all across the country and the world. All crying out for justice for Rihanna. And while her death was a tragedy for so many let's remember that Rihanna was first a daughter. A sister. A granddaughter. And niece a girlfriend. A friend and a coworker. And for those who knew her real honest death is personal. The pain is visceral. And the loss ever more devastating. To Mika Palmer. Beyond his mom says Rihanna was a quick student. A hard worker and an old soul. That she was the glue of the family. Rihanna was look. I cannot begin to imagine. Ms. Palmer's pain and I'm deeply deeply sorry for me honest. While we await a decision from attorney general Daniel Cameron on whether or not charges will be filed in this case. My administration. Is now waiting to move ahead with needed reforms to prevent the tragedy like this from ever happening again. That's why I'm here today with the family of Rihanna Taylor to announce that little metro government. Has set of the civil lawsuit with her state. As part of this settlement. Will metro government agrees to make several important policy changes. First to build stronger community connections. Between our police officers and the people they serve we will. One establish a housing credit program to incentivized officers. To live in certain low income census tracts within the city. And we will encourage officers to volunteer to paid hours every two week pay period. During the regular work shift in an organization. In the community that they serve. Next as I've said before we often ask are police officers. To not only keep the peace. But to deal with challenges that society has failed to address. From mental health the homelessness to substance abuse and everything in between. And it is not jest. The historic twelve million dollars subtle met. Which and I. Understand is the largest. Amount. They'll book paid out for a black woman. In a wrong put dead. Killed by a police. In America.

