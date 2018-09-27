Brett Kavanaugh's testimony: The moments that mattered

More
The Supreme Court nominee denied sexual assault allegations by Christine Blasey Ford and called the confirmation process a "national disgrace."
2:43 | 09/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brett Kavanaugh's testimony: The moments that mattered

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58137595,"title":"Brett Kavanaugh's testimony: The moments that mattered","duration":"2:43","description":"The Supreme Court nominee denied sexual assault allegations by Christine Blasey Ford and called the confirmation process a \"national disgrace.\"","url":"/US/video/brett-kavanaughs-testimony-moments-mattered-58137595","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.