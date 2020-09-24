Bridge inspector rescues dog from ledge

More
Onlookers cheered as the inspector saved the dog stranded 120 feet above the Mississippi River.
0:32 | 09/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bridge inspector rescues dog from ledge
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Onlookers cheered as the inspector saved the dog stranded 120 feet above the Mississippi River. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73222917","title":"Bridge inspector rescues dog from ledge","url":"/US/video/bridge-inspector-rescues-dog-ledge-73222917"}