Bridgett Floyd: ‘I will forever keep his memory alive’

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with George Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd about Derek Chauvin’s trial, why she hasn’t watched the video of Floyd’s death, and her memories of her brother.
6:08 | 03/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bridgett Floyd: ‘I will forever keep his memory alive’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:08","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with George Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd about Derek Chauvin’s trial, why she hasn’t watched the video of Floyd’s death, and her memories of her brother.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76759615","title":"Bridgett Floyd: ‘I will forever keep his memory alive’","url":"/US/video/bridgett-floyd-forever-memory-alive-76759615"}