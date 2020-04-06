Brooklyn borough president on police reform

More
Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president, discusses how New York City is handling public outrage over George Floyd’s death.
4:11 | 06/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brooklyn borough president on police reform

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:11","description":"Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president, discusses how New York City is handling public outrage over George Floyd’s death.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71069197","title":"Brooklyn borough president on police reform","url":"/US/video/brooklyn-borough-president-police-reform-71069197"}