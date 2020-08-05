Transcript for Where to buy meat during the nationwide shortage

The ongoing pandemic has touched nearly all aspects of our lives including our food chain. Meat production is down substantially due to corona virus outbreaks of processing plants. Leading to growing concern over the nation's supply consumer reports just published information on where to get meat during this pandemic. To joining us now is consumer reports investigative reporter Rachel speech meant. Rachel thanks for being with us and so we talk about the vulnerability of the meat supply chain. What does this mean for consumers what can we expect to see and find the grocery stores. Sure we'll consumers are experience seeing limits on their knee purchasing options and perhaps some increases and Christ. Simply because there's a bottleneck at the meat processing plants where they're headband severe cold mid nineteen outbreaks so while there is planning. Meets on the farm animals are there there's this bottleneck at the processing plants that is and helping us get the meat to the grocery stores are people are trying to buy spiritual we've heard a lot about. Beast being one of those meet specifically. That may be difficult to find will all meat products be affected. At this point. All meat products seem to be affected production and general meat is down about 35%. Right now. But I want to make clear that we also hounds. Supply in cold storage at this point we've got hundreds of millions around. Up pounds of pork poultry and be so it's not that you won't be able to get any meat it's just that your options meet you let me get married and you have to limit how much you actually bring home. Two from the grocery store how long do you perceive this meat supply being impacted Mike vick's. Well it really depends on what happens at the meat processing plants most important is to keep the workers Garrett safe and healthy. At the meat processing plant stone has safety protocols in place. And it did meet production could slow even further so it's most importance you open up steeply. And scale up in a way that allows workers to stay safe and produced knee and in a wave. Keeps production going all right how Bob. Just giving us some quick tips for those of us who may be having a hard time finding needed to supermarket. I know it can vary based on the day of the week I'd go to the supermarket what can we do was consumers. Absolutely well this'll be a great tying its use seek out your local farmer. Smaller local farmers have been able to be really resilience and kidded and instead selling wholesale to restaurants or other. Bigger institutions they are now offering options you consumers so. You might want to look at the national sustainable agriculture coalition which has a fantastic link. You can go state by state and see where a local farm and eighty offering. You know what it's consumer options so you can plan that also XTR dot org back slash meat supply. -- its use that resource there. So local farmers are great resource we also could simply look to other sources of protein. On the there's a lot of great ways to get routine and Americans tend to eat more enemy that is actually you know. Great for our house so you know teens. Nuts soy. Veggie burgers these are all great ways to get protein we're not and I had no other food to eat that's right good to remember Rachel impeachment thanks so much for joining us we appreciate it. Thank you for having me.

