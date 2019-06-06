One cadet killed in training accident at West Point

The accident occurred as the cadets -- who were rising seniors and part of the class of 2020 -- were traveling to a land navigation training site during annual summer training at the Academy.
Today was a tragic day. For the West Point community and our united states army. Early this morning a troop vehicle. Carrying twenty cadets operated by two soldiers. Was traveling to a land navigation training site that was involved in the role of Iraq's. The cadets were involved in a standard training exercise it occurs. As a part of their military training program here what's more. One cadet is confirmed deceased. As of 10:58 AM. The other injured personnel receive care at Keller army community hospital and various other regional medical facilities. Their injuries are not life threatening. Our thoughts and prayers. Or with the families of the deceased and are injured.

