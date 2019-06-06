Transcript for One cadet killed in training accident at West Point

Today was a tragic day. For the West Point community and our united states army. Early this morning a troop vehicle. Carrying twenty cadets operated by two soldiers. Was traveling to a land navigation training site that was involved in the role of Iraq's. The cadets were involved in a standard training exercise it occurs. As a part of their military training program here what's more. One cadet is confirmed deceased. As of 10:58 AM. The other injured personnel receive care at Keller army community hospital and various other regional medical facilities. Their injuries are not life threatening. Our thoughts and prayers. Or with the families of the deceased and are injured.

