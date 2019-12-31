Transcript for Cadets making apparent Nazi salute in photo fired

Firing and suspensions have been handed out in the Nazi salute scandal in West Virginia the controversial picture of correctional. Officer trainees came to light this month all 34 cadets have been fired along with three current officers. Four others are suspended without pay. Investigators say cadets told it made me. The gesture as a sign of respect for their instructor. A controversial incident involving a former and salt on that coffee cup given to a police officer was. And has been ruled a hoax images of the cup with the words expletive hate. Written on it went viral over the weekend the now former Herrington Kansas police officers said it was good to him by a worker at McDonald's. Harrington police chief says the ex cop told him it was meant to be a joke. Chief called the case black eye on law enforcement. This was completely and solely fabricated. By a Harrington police officer. Who is no longer employed with our agency moving forward pairings of police department. We'll work tirelessly to regain the lost trust with both McDonald's. And with the citizens that we serve. Security video proved none of the employees did anything wrong officer. Resigned officials haven't identified him saying it's a personnel matter he is not expected to face charges.

