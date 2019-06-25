California fire spreads to car dealership lot

More
Dozens of vehicles were reportedly damaged by flames after a grass fire spread to a car dealership lot in Bakersfield, California.
0:59 | 06/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California fire spreads to car dealership lot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"Dozens of vehicles were reportedly damaged by flames after a grass fire spread to a car dealership lot in Bakersfield, California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63922173","title":"California fire spreads to car dealership lot","url":"/US/video/california-fire-spreads-car-dealership-lot-63922173"}