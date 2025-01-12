California lawmakers respond to devastating wildfires

California state Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez joins ABC News Live to discuss the state’s response to the fires.

January 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live