Capitol Police officer on testimony: ‘Forgive me if I fall short on sympathy'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn about his experience at the Jan. 6 hearings and what he feels should happen to Former President Donald Trump now.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live