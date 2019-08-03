Car backs into gas pump, starts fire

More
Surveillance footage shows a vehicle in Massachusetts backing up into a gas pump, causing it to catch on fire.
0:56 | 03/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Car backs into gas pump, starts fire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61553880,"title":"Car backs into gas pump, starts fire","duration":"0:56","description":"Surveillance footage shows a vehicle in Massachusetts backing up into a gas pump, causing it to catch on fire.","url":"/US/video/car-backs-gas-pump-starts-fire-61553880","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.