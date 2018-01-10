Transcript for Cardi B turns herself in to police in connection with assault on 2 bartenders

Gonna begin without breaking news in Queens bombing Iraq for Carty. Read it to police this morning shielded by umbrellas to face charges in connection with the assault on two bartenders at a queens strip club. Alleged assault happening back in August Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charles were joins us live from the flushing section of queens Michelle. Well Carty meal was inside the 109 just a few minutes ago answering questions. About this assault that happened on August when he ninth at 3 AM. This was guarding me she walked and to the precinct. It was overcast earlier sunny now but she threw Shane walking and routed by handlers and people with umbrellas are professional name. As a singer rapper songwriter is party Bieber giving birth name is Doug Kallis outlets are just twice five. Mary to offset another artist rapper they've been married for year in July they had a baby girl now about this assault on August 29 police say. There was an assaulted angels strip club in flushing them on two bartenders inside the club. They're sisters 21 and 43 years of agency MC has reported the guardian be believed. One of the bartenders may have had an affair whether husband. Other women were pelted with shares police tell us bottles and hookah pipes. They were hurt in Angel strip club but they did refuse medical care party B is being questioned today or she was questioned a little while ago. About what her role in this may have been who threw those chairs and bottles. She received a desk flips he'll be back in court. On October 29 canceling a misdemeanor. Charge on this again. No word on whether or not she was directly involved with this alleged assault her attorney. Spoke just for a couple of seconds after Carty became out of the 109. She jumped into the SUV. The closed door close he came out and said. That there has been no evidence produced that she had anything to do with this no evidence whatsoever again she'll be back in court. On October 29 if you saw the video hopefully we're live able to turn around it just happened seconds ago. She was the one with the blond hair we're live in flushing Michelle Charles would channel seven Eyewitness News.

