Transcript for Carolina shores feeling Hurricane Florence

I'm GO Benitez here in the outer banks and right now of course we are feeling those outer bands of hurricane Florence sustained winds right now here about 45 miles per hour we're seeing wind gusts of about 32 miles per hour we're gonna keep getting that stronger and stronger as the hours go by and certainly as the next day goes vodka but take a look behind me because you can just see. How big these waves are we've been watching as they just get bigger and bigger more powerful you see this coming in here these powerful waves already. Have already destroyed this fence here just this morning with these powerful waves coming three concede outlook about all the seats bow on the sea foam is becoming all the way over here is he could see how far the water is coming in so what officials are concerned about right now is the storm surge they want to make sure that people understand. That even though the steps. Flooded and they've deal with some flooding on a normal basis. This is going to get even more flooded and that's why there's telling people to get out they've closed the bridges into the outer banks. But not on the way out so they want people to leave but that's time to leave is really running out pretty quickly here. But they just think it if it's too dangerous because they're not going to be able to get emergency crews two people if they need any help the good news is that a lot of people have. Have already evacuated the outer banks so many people evacuated the outer banks. So only a few people are still left here we did speak to a guy who came in from Chesapeake because is 91 year old mother lives here and doesn't want all evacuate. Had to evacuate and so he came in he left his family behind in Chesapeake he came in so that he could help. His mother in case that there's ember an emergency where she needs that help. Because emergency crews just won't be able to get out there so we are following the latest here in kitty hawk North Carolina we're gonna see what this storm does because a lot of people just don't want to stick around. No matter the track they just didn't wanna stick around some people have actually been saying you know what. We might be leaving depending on what this storm does. All right we will have much more throughout the day here on ABC news live and of course on world news tonight with David York Nightline and tomorrow morning. On Good Morning America I'm GO but he does here in kitty hawk North Carolina and you're watching ABC news law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.