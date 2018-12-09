Transcript for The Carolinas and Virginia brace for Hurricane Florence's impending landfall

We want to get right to hurricane Florence this storm is huge it is low and it is currently growing people in the storms on are trying to pack up. And get out many areas are under evacuation order Natalie Ellison writes will be each. North Carolina and Natalie what does it look like it right now. Good morning I and well right now it but relative calm before the storm as you can see it's Fannie here on the beach in right spell. But the winds have significantly picked up and as you can probably tell behind me this hour. It's very strong and it's high to get out. It now officials are saying. He an evacuation orders and for that most heart. People are as we are hiding in Wilmington area yesterday we all a lot of people hiding out we actually have the video to show you have just. He math act that it. The freeways here turning into what wine way escape route out of here at some parts today. And people really China's stock up on those last minute supplies that shall we stop by some Wal-Mart and target. Pretty much and content is essential like water at and can. Oh really a lot of people just feeling nervous for the very first time and massive hurricane like this has not hit. Wilmington, North Carolina and the surrounding coastline is about 1950 or hurricane hazel that people feel like even they've. I have written a Briton now hurricanes in the past this is not one that they're willing to rent. At one gathering their really worry it. Images those chilling images we have come from space. European cost Astra not Alexander curse tweeting. Earlier. A hurricane from space tweeting. Get prepared on the East Coast and no kidding nightmare coming. And is images are just eerie and you know it's hard sometimes for us they don't understand to put it in perspective but. And we needed work that's coming along with that the warning from all the meteorologists there it could figure that at least. People are eating those warnings there North Carolina Natalie rebel force. In rights will be Natalie thank you.

