Transcript for Carpenter goes to El Paso, Dayton to build crosses

Although the sun is shining today in L past Philly dark cloud hanging over the city after the tragic events that happened this weekend. That's why one man I spoke with say he was compelled to come here and help in anyway that he can't. We'll be of what thousand miles. Greg Sanders left his home in Illinois Saturday after news that the shooting broke. Arriving in el pass of Sunday morning with a heavy heart. In a truck full of supplies and it's owns the company crosses for losses for years she's been bringing his hand made crosses to the sites of some of the country's worst tragedies. You put a hand on the crowds I've put economic growth we pray. And that's that's. He says giving from the kindness of one's heart helps those who need it as well as those who get I'm asking you come down here during Teddy bear flower something. It helps you. He believes together the only way to overcome tragedy his message to everyone tonight I want them to go home and love somebody eight. He now more than twenty crosses he makes today may be a somber reminder. The crowds of people who signed him in right messages to the victims is a stronger symbol of law today. He says ultimately he hopes he can help with the healing process although we know for the for the victims the families of the entire Orleans community they have a very long road ahead of them. Boarding an El Paso credit Evans KOAT action 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.