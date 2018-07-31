Cars smashed after parking lot collapses in Texas

More
Part of a multi-story parking garage collapsed in Irving, Texas, on Tuesday, burying 21 vehicles under thousands of pounds of debris.
0:38 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cars smashed after parking lot collapses in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56946898,"title":"Cars smashed after parking lot collapses in Texas","duration":"0:38","description":"Part of a multi-story parking garage collapsed in Irving, Texas, on Tuesday, burying 21 vehicles under thousands of pounds of debris.","url":"/US/video/cars-smashed-parking-lot-collapses-texas-56946898","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.