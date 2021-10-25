Casey Goodson’s mother: ‘My son will make a difference’

ABC News’ Phil Lipoff speaks with Tamala Payne, mother of Casey Goodson Jr., and family’s attorney Sean Walton about the murder charges against former sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade.

