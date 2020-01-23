Transcript for Cashless stores and restaurants to be banned in New York City under new law

Happening today the New York City Council is expected to vote on a bill requiring all stores to accept cash payments. The measure is designed to protect the cities pour as more retail stores refused to take cash or shoppers. And only accept debit card and credit card payments. Fines up to 15100. Dollars would be levied against businesses that violate the proposed law. Mayor of Los do has indicated he supports the bill look first wants it to undergo. A review process.

