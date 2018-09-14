Cats rescued from NC floodwaters

More
Two cats were taken to a boat during rescue operations in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
1:14 | 09/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cats rescued from NC floodwaters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57832595,"title":"Cats rescued from NC floodwaters","duration":"1:14","description":"Two cats were taken to a boat during rescue operations in Jacksonville, North Carolina.","url":"/US/video/cats-rescued-nc-floodwaters-57832595","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.