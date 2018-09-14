Now Playing: At least 4 dead, including mom and infant, as Florence pounds Carolina coast

Now Playing: Cats rescued from NC floodwaters

Now Playing: ICYMI: The most hilarious high school ID photos ever

Now Playing: 'Power' star Omari Hardwick talk about his new film

Now Playing: What we found when we Googled 'Power' Star Omari Hardwick

Now Playing: Behind the scenes with Michael, George and Ali on 'Pyramid'

Now Playing: Fatal gas explosions prompt NTSB investigation

Now Playing: 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Henry Golding dishes on Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Now Playing: Communities face flooding, damage as Hurricane Florence pummels NC coast

Now Playing: North Carolina resident describes tree falling onto house

Now Playing: Attorney calls for Dallas officer’s firing in fatal wrong-apartment shooting

Now Playing: Undercover audio shows how teens helped police expose friend for killing ex

Now Playing: Rain continues in Carolinas as Hurricane Florence stalls

Now Playing: Slow-moving Hurricane Florence expected to dump rain for about 36 hours

Now Playing: NC resident reacts to seeing flooded home

Now Playing: Dog rescued from Florence floodwaters

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence stalls over North Carolina

Now Playing: Former homeland security adviser, Coast Guard admiral talk hurricane response

Now Playing: Water rescues underway amid heavy rains in North Carolina