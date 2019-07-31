CBP Chief Mark Morgan defends agency, says to stop 'demonizing law enforcement'

More
Astrid Dominguez, director for the ACLU Border Rights Center, says the CBP created a "strategic crisis" as they are "exploiting the situation at the border."
5:47 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CBP Chief Mark Morgan defends agency, says to stop 'demonizing law enforcement'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:47","description":"Astrid Dominguez, director for the ACLU Border Rights Center, says the CBP created a \"strategic crisis\" as they are \"exploiting the situation at the border.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64684558","title":"CBP Chief Mark Morgan defends agency, says to stop 'demonizing law enforcement' ","url":"/US/video/cbp-chief-mark-morgan-defends-agency-stop-demonizing-64684558"}