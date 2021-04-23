CDC advisory panel recommends resuming use of J&J vaccine with label warning

More
An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted in favor of resuming the Johnson & Johnson vaccination with a label warning about rare blood clots.
0:48 | 04/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC advisory panel recommends resuming use of J&J vaccine with label warning
Today we are meeting again and emergency AP session. And the purpose of this meeting in Q3 view. The updated at cases that can't multiple trauma at a Kenya after the jacket coat the nineteen game. It discussed in risk benefit best at a mountain. And policy options for updated. Recommendation for use is that vaccine. So the vote is. Tent in favor. For up close. And one abstention. The motion carries the jets and Kobe vaccine is recommended for persons under sorry eighteen years of age and older in the US population. Under the FDA's emergencies. Use authorization.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted in favor of resuming the Johnson & Johnson vaccination with a label warning about rare blood clots.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77276947","title":"CDC advisory panel recommends resuming use of J&J vaccine with label warning","url":"/US/video/cdc-advisory-panel-recommends-resuming-jj-vaccine-label-77276947"}