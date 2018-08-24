Transcript for Former CDC director turns himself in to authorities on groping charges

The arrest of the former. Health commissioner Thomas Frieden who also headed the CDC. Turn himself into police today he faces charges of forcible touching sex abuse and harassment stemming from an alleged incidents last year. He is expected before a judge any time now Eyewitness News. Live in downtown. Lord he's about. Charges all stem from an incident a party hat doctor freed is housed here in Brooklyn his apartment here are back in October of 2017. All longtime friend of the doctors thirty year long friendly soccer claims that half that party. Doctor Frieden. Groped her. She reported that allegation to police in July 9 months after an allegedly happened and Frieden. Turn himself into the authorities today Freeman's wife and another coupled war at that gathering back in October. Frieden is the city's former health commissioner you left that job in 2009. To become the director of the Centers for Disease Control. He now runs a group called rules alls to save lives in a statement today a spokesperson for doctor Frieden said. This allegation does not reflect doctor Frieden is public or private behavior. Nor his values over a lifetime of service to improve the health all the world. Frieden is charged with sexual abuse forcible touching. And harassment that arraignment could happen any minute all those counts are misdemeanor accounts so we expect him to be released on his own recognizance and he decides to talk. We'll have that when we come back live at 6 o'clock -- now reporting live. Jim Dolan channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.