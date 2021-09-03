-
Now Playing: CDC releases new guidelines for fully vaccinated people
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Jury selection in Chauvin trial begins after delay
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update:Trial of former officer charged with killing George Floyd begins
-
Now Playing: Andrew Kaczynski, Rachel Ensign open up about losing daughter to brain cancer
-
Now Playing: Keenan Thompson talks new show and remembers Alex Trebek, Chadwick Boseman
-
Now Playing: Aaron Rodgers can’t wait to be a dad
-
Now Playing: Felony trial attorney on George Floyd murder trial
-
Now Playing: Jury selection in Derek Chauvin trial begins after delay
-
Now Playing: Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill expected to pass Wednesday morning
-
Now Playing: 2 giraffes killed in Virginia zoo fire
-
Now Playing: Defendant in Ghost Ship warehouse fire to serve remainder of 12-year sentence at home
-
Now Playing: ‘Soul of a Nation’ looks at sneaker-head phenomenon
-
Now Playing: Lower 48 states had coldest February in more than 3 decades
-
Now Playing: Why influenza cases dropped this year
-
Now Playing: Spring-like temperatures expand toward the East Coast
-
Now Playing: College sophomore dies in alleged hazing accident
-
Now Playing: Biden stimulus package heads to House for vote
-
Now Playing: Battle over murder charge in George Floyd death
-
Now Playing: Jury selection to start for ex-cop involved in George Floyd death