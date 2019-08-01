Celebrity chef Mario Batali will not face sex assault charges: Sources

The crocks-loving celebrity chef was accused of sexual assault by two women.
0:29 | 01/08/19

And right now we've got even more breaking news we have just learned that celebrity chef Mario but holly will not face any criminal charges. After he was accused of sex sexual assault by two different women woman claimed fatale who raped her. At one of his restaurants back in January 2004. A second woman told sixty minutes the tally sexually assaulted her. At the spotted pig in 2005. But again ABC news is now reporting that the tally while not face criminal charges in those cases.

