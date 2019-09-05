Transcript for Cell phone video shows Sandra Bland's arrest from her perspective

Guys Sandra bland that name's Sandra bland was trending on Twitter a few days back the reasoning. Is disturbing and never before seen video obtained during the investigation. Of the incidents from her own cell phone. Paints a much different picture of her heated traffic stop with the police officer. In Texas for years ago so take a look. Yeah now the now why not be every did you try to give it despite a failure. Why Abbie every did you get out of my car door. You get out of my cargo let me tell you thought you bet and a drag me out of my all car yeah. Yeah I looked well now. Yet pretty scary there and as we know she was. Aggressively arrested by this officer who said his safety was in jeopardy three days later she was found. Dead inside of her jail cell and it was ruled a suicide now the family. Has now seen his video is asking for. The investigation to be reopened so I want to bring in Patrice callers who is that co-founder of black lives matter. And we're also joined by Sonia pru it. Who is the chairperson of the National Black Police Association so skies first thanks for joining us someone business is very important. Sonya I wanna start with you and I just want you to walk us through the video the portion that we solved because I want you to help us understand what the protocol should've then. And basically what your reaction was when you sign. Good morning thanks for having me so I am you know up to be different from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. The Supreme Court has rule several times that it's okay ask someone out their car. But let's just keep in mind that just because you can't do it as a police ops doesn't mean that she shed. So his approach to his client and writing the ticket you know SOK each sheet she committed a traffic violation right. But most egregious to me is what followed act he comes back to the cart asks her out her cigarette. I'm not sure what the saint it was but he didn't get burner not. Quite sure he articulate where this danger at. That would cost them the coldest is there. I mean it's not what you have to use some common sense and be cognizant that your dealing with another human being well she asked him why he asking at a car. Although nothing says we have to articulate that. I think police policy for every police department should say that you should articulate you should tell people why you're asking them from their car. Yes and Patrice. You know when we're when we're watching this video we see her exercising her rights and a lot of people say is there anything that she could've done differently what what was your reaction when you saw how this went down. Well the first thing but I was that center planned was exercising her right now. Right to know why she was being pulled over and writes no questions being asked out of the car. I'm not at any white. Did she. Escalate the situation and stopped. Officer escalated the situation and she was tried to understand. What was happening and that was clear in. Yanking you just wow can you just talk a little bit about this you know common narrative of fear and a self defense used by police officers and many of these situations that we've seen. Unfortunately we seen it over and over again and that's her reason. Police either harm or kill you know black people particular is because they feared for their life. What we know now especially because we've seen so many videos. Officers apprehending. White people white people guns like people who are physically fighting and we know that they know how TU. I'm and some cases like Latin are still center bland. I'm Sony cases are black people are just. Living lives. And the unfortunate reality is that's police officers were they say scared for their lives they're they're desperate increases coat. Do you and so Sonya I wanna I want to go back to you because you know after seeing this video now it's been. Four years since this happened. Do you think this video is enough to reopen this investigation. Absolutely. I personally felt. That that was a travesty of justice when the charges just the charge of perjury was dropped. Against the trooper. I think they're I don't know what. The laws in Texas with support in terms of charging him with something else. But I do think it's what I don't work out reopening the investigation. You know there's this it seems to be this train tours criminalizing black women now. We art dean aggressive and then because we are aggressive or because. Mate we talked loudly at whatever it is made up that all of a sudden we're criminal. And things like what happened to explain and it's happening women are being body slammed. All around the house law would regrets showing. There's there's been here and is really disturbing so yes absolutely support. Reopening this taste and it just examine. What can be done in this particular case and what to be dumb war. Patrice one thing. I want to ask you about something that I don't think is talked about enough is just the trauma. That these sorts of incidents in deuce in the black community I mean we're living in an air and now we're you can see these things and we played them. On you can searching on Google you can replay it on social media. Over and over and over again he just talk about the psychological trauma of you know learning new information in kind of reopening this this case again. I think what we have seen over and over again. Four. Dozens of years and I would argue hundreds of years is there is. An intentional attack. Against black people that creates the tight or trauma. When we experience law enforcement pilots but also now we are technology we are at subways works so witness. The traumatic experiences. We don't talk about the mental health and emotional health impacts. I'm that over leaks and state pilots how to our community both. What we are direct contact but aren't where's the but also. When we are forced to watch these videos oh part over again. I completely agree that she must EO. We also recognize what it needs to re opened something. I'm not just pour out sector went badly that directs the black community we are Dupree live. But gas lighting up on it right they are upset that she committed suicide we know that you had on her way to go to a new job. A new light and know what lifts up on their way to a new life Patrick but aside and so this argument. And it's so important to name bats are black cloak our experience. That date traumas of racism. Gap so before before we wrap this up Sonya I just when asked you. What is your association. Doing help with this issue I know after this incident and led to that Sandra bland act that's sort of his retraining cops but what what shade. Be happening now. So are what we enter the best position to do is continue to push art Harris. To tell our story at black people. Even as black persist because many of us experienced the same trauma. That we were just speaking. A subtle. We're going to follow up on the case we're going to contact. The people that are in Texas that can best help let's push the snare to make sure that the cases be open and let the bambino in particular that we're there to support. Yet and Patrice some finally you know what do you think the next step should be I know that several. 20/20 candidates have made comments about it in tweets have any of them reached out to you to the black matters. Black lives matter organization in terms of what they can do to address this issue. Not know they haven't reached out but I think we have to stand that's after Lance case is like so many other cases across the country. And so the next steps is reminding. I'm the public that police brutality. Lott swears that pilots have not end it unfortunately and that they are still long ways to go to change the way. That lot works that relate to black community in California where trapping. A lot 89 through nineteen that's going to look directly apps the weight that law enforcement. It's allowed to kill folks until we are really challenging. The idea that you could kill Pete just built. And state and that will be acting a lot that was going to shape the rest of the country so we have a lot of work do you round culture shifting. But a lot of work to do around changing legislation. That actor's. So we get hold on. When it out all. All right Patrice callers co-founder of black lives matter and Sonia Pruitt chairperson of the national black association. Thank you to you both bird for joining me. Appreciate.

