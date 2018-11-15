Cesar Sayoc pleads not guilty in political pipe bombs case

Sayoc entered the plea through his lawyers during his appearance in Manhattan federal court.
0:23 | 11/15/18

Transcript for Cesar Sayoc pleads not guilty in political pipe bombs case
Cesar say doc the man accused of mailing pipe bombs across the country to critics of president trump. Pleaded not guilty to charges today his trial date has been set for July of next year. Say up was arraigned in Manhattan federal court today thirty count indictment accuses him of mailing bombs. To thirteen targets and included former President Obama Hillary Clinton and CNN. If convicted he could face life in print.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

