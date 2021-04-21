Transcript for Chauvin guilty on 3 counts

Let's go along crime network hosts a legal analyst Terry Austin for more on this verdict and what comes next Terry. Good morning in Eshleman is due to be sentenced to eight weeks now the prosecution will likely push for a longer sentenced. Since he was an officer in a position of authority in the crime was witnessed by children so what kind of time could show than be facing here. Well you hated on ahead Diane and good morning yes they are going to push. For all of those aggravating factors and they are going to try to get more time in Minnesota and they are going to. Look acted time for the account who was the highest charge and obviously that is them murdered two and that's the forty years. But because he has no record that's going to be reduced to about twelve and happy is and what. The prosecution wants to do is to make sure that the judge is considering all of these other aggravating if factors and those will include the fact that the air was. A child and multiple children who it did they brought forth children to testify and part of the purpose of that was to establish the fact. That this crime was committed in front out children and you heard the nine year old testify. That she was sad when that happened and it made her mad. So the judge is going to be able to consider that and remember with the waiver of the lake Lee writes the defendant himself said to the judge said to his attorney I am waiting those rights so the judge is in fact going to. Determine the facts behind. Those factors and he's going to apply the lock to those factors and he'll take that in totality and determine. How many additional years. On top of that while in the half which he is going to probably gad under the that it guidelines. And so we'll see ultimately how many years he gets in Minnesota act. They usually served two thirds of the sentence so it's hard to predict at this point exactly what the sentence will be I think people were looking at. At maximum up forty years in thinking it will be that. It'll be. Something less than that and then the judge will add on to that so we'll see what happens in the eight weeks for the sentencing and Terry what are the other charges because he but he was found guilty on all three counts so what are the judge's options in terms of having him serve. Sentences on these charges can currently or separately. Well in Minnesota they do a little differently any other states we do see them looking at. Those time and it. Adding it either consented to delete or can currently but here they're going to look at the top. Count and look at the maximum amount of years and then they'll go from there so he'll be considering the aggravating factors as relates to all of that counts. But he's going to look at the maximum amount of time as far as the top count is concerned and C and so looking back on this trial how do you think people will judge. The performance of the prosecution and the defense. Any big moments are mistakes they think we'll stick out. Well I think that obviously the prosecution did an excellent job eight. Did what they needed to do one of the things that the prosecution said is they were concerned about the goldilocks. Concept where. The defense might claim well look this witness wasn't qualified here he wasn't qualified in there so they brought in all of these individuals who were qualified both for. The the use of force and the cause of death which were the two main issues so I think the prosecution did an excellent job of making sure. They had witnesses like Lugar who was there on the scene and Steiger who was the expert. And Aaron dot I know who clearly was the chief of police to make sure that they had it bounce in the suspenders. And I think what the defense didn't want sent. I believe nastase that the defense did was to try to poke holes into meany places I think. He needed to focus on one or two issues. That really made sense that the jury could hold on to I do you see had a very difficult case. But I think trying to argue repeatedly. That what he did was reasonable clearly he had to do that. But I think the way he went about it it was difficult for the jury to except. And perhaps he should have spent a little bit more time on. Who I think was more believable than doc Fowler I think the jury didn't might docked about eight I believed really liked. Doctor Tobin who was the when it you'll call was very demonstrative and talked about if you put your hand on your neck you can tell yourself. Whether or not your constructing your Airways out. I wouldn't say that there was any major mistakes some do think that not putting the defendant on the stand might have been a mistake I do not I think it would have been. Very difficult to put him on the stand because it would be very difficult to argue that what he was doing. Was reasonable so I think that was not a mistake on the defense part. And then dare show than wasn't the only officer involved in this incident we know the other three officers are set to face trial in August so. Quickly how do you think this verdict could impact their case. I think the prosecution is thinking carefully about. The type of evidence they might have against. Powell lane and keen I think that they are considering the fact that there positions on this case. Basically said Epstein may have some responsibility because king was on the back lane was on the lakes there was really no mention of the lakes necessarily. And I think tap probably is and the best position and the the casing is determining right now what type of charges they should bring maybe they should bring. Some plea bargaining into the situation but they're definitely considering what. They can now do against these other officers based on this decision. And frankly I think that the other officers might be feeling a little better they have some defenses of course they can argue that they were doing what they were told. They can argue that they tried to stop shelving and doing what he was doing so I think everybody is probably positioning their cases right now. I Terry Johnson always great to have you Terry thank you. Thanks Diane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.