Transcript for 4 Chicago cops fired over Laquan McDonald shooting

The Chicago police board reporting tonight she dismissed or Chicago police officers in connection to the alleged coverup of the deadly police shooting bubble one McDonald and 2014. Sargent Stephen Frankel and officers did Mon drag and Daphne Sebastian. A record over your Marquez were accused of making false statements and reports about the shooting in an effort to have a dean just applied. This police to ask him to deal totally different story prompting public outcry. Former Chicago police officer Jason did dyke was convicted of second degree murder in the killing of McDonnell. He's currently serving in nearly seven year sentence the Chicago fraternal order of police spoke out against the board's decision. The fire the sergeant and three officers they're calling for the board to be dissolved you are not a political forum this is a form where justice is served. It is obvious that this police board has out served its usefulness. Outside police headquarters tonight demonstrators pushed for oversight ups he couldn't. There's only one way to halt the Chicago police are accountable to congress the enacting smooth out and all the luck to civilian accountability. Monitor police. It's over and over police officers will be gone by at all after killing black and brown people in the inner cities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.