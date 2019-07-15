Transcript for Chicago officials close park to capture gator

All right so this problem may be a first for Chicago is entering. Thank day seven of an alligator on the loose and a public park. And then he's been named chance the snapper and the rapper has taken note of his namesake again ruling rep tile is drawing large crowds. Which may be why can't be final and hiding under water to avoid them shy guy. Yes some parts of the park have been closed the four to five foot Gator was first spot it. Almost a week ago chance the snap right could not love that name you're kind of limited chance snapper but are trying to.

