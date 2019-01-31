Chicago police rescue man who jumped in icy Lake Michigan to save his puppy

Chicago PD has released dramatic body-cam footage showing officers rescuing a man trapped in the frigid waters of Lake Michigan.
3:10 | 01/31/19

Video Transcript
Chicago police rescue man who jumped in icy Lake Michigan to save his puppy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

