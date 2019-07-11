Chicago police superintendent expected to speak at University of Chicago

Eddie Johnson may resign from his role later this week, according to reports.
Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson will speak at the University of Chicago institute of politics. Amid reports Johnson could resign later this week. President from criticized Johnson at a rally last book for the city's high crime rate under this year.

