Chicago protesters celebrate police officer's guilty verdict

Protestors listened to the guilty verdict of Jason Van Dyke from outside the court room and turned their demonstration into a celebration.
0:45 | 10/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Chicago protesters celebrate police officer's guilty verdict
I'm Ryan broke. Celebration yeah Iraq. Dow didn't Jason then done. Cabin can win. Other charges. Knowing these people don't know how it. Ahmanson and wave the flag waving. Come election time. Injustice. Told me that they hoped a pop some champagne and later in the day. I have no idea where this demonstration is going to leave but one thing's for certain it does not appear to. We have heard from the city is what was the mayor Bryan Burrough outside of Chicago City Hall Brady's. A lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

