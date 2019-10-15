Transcript for Child dies after being left inside hot car all day

Tampa police say they don't suspect foul play in the hot car death of a young child. The wine and a half year old girl was left in her family's car for most of yesterday as temperatures soared to around 98 degrees after being found. The toddler was rushed to a hospital where she died. Police say it appears she was accidentally left in the vehicle Monday morning the dad. Used the vehicle but the toddler was in to take people to school was to work and all that and then took it a separate car to work. Then that that caused him to to forget the child was in the backseat of the car left went to work and then came home.

