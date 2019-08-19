2 children die after being left in hot cars

A 1-year-old girl died in a hot car in Lindenwold, New Jersey, and a 21-month-old boy was found dead in a car in Booneville, Mississippi. Both died on Friday.
0:42 | 08/19/19

