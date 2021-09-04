Chilling testimony from medical expert in Derek Chauvin trial

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with civil rights attorney Channa Lloyd about the testimony from the medical expert who said George Floyd died from oxygen deprivation and not a drug overdose.
4:07 | 04/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chilling testimony from medical expert in Derek Chauvin trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:07","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with civil rights attorney Channa Lloyd about the testimony from the medical expert who said George Floyd died from oxygen deprivation and not a drug overdose.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76958287","title":"Chilling testimony from medical expert in Derek Chauvin trial","url":"/US/video/chilling-testimony-medical-expert-derek-chauvin-trial-76958287"}