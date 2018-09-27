Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh: Most memorable moments from their testimonies

More
Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers, emotionally recalled the alleged attack before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
4:57 | 09/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh: Most memorable moments from their testimonies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58138274,"title":"Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh: Most memorable moments from their testimonies","duration":"4:57","description":"Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers, emotionally recalled the alleged attack before the Senate Judiciary Committee.","url":"/US/video/christine-blasey-ford-brett-kavanaugh-memorable-moments-testimonies-58138274","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.