-
Now Playing: Outdoor holiday lights ignite, cause Tennessee house to catch fire
-
Now Playing: How to Avoid Fire Hazards This Time of the Year
-
Now Playing: Bush friend delivers emotional tribute at funeral
-
Now Playing: Christmas tree fire safety
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue dog possibly thrown from roof in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: Bush granddaughters deliver readings at Texas funeral
-
Now Playing: Dozens injured inside Amazon warehouse after robot mishap
-
Now Playing: Remembering Shanann Watts: 'Her love for children and friends was amazing'
-
Now Playing: Promotion for free cheesecake gets out of control
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 6, 2018
-
Now Playing: New Orleans Saints team owner revealed as layaway 'Secret Santa'
-
Now Playing: Reuben Foster's ex says Redskins' decision to sign linebacker was a 'slap in the face'
-
Now Playing: At least 2 dead after semitrailer collides with school bus
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm to bring rain, snow
-
Now Playing: Man pushes random passerby in front of truck
-
Now Playing: This family tradition has 8 babies wearing the same outfit
-
Now Playing: Life-size gingerbread house lets guests host sweet parties
-
Now Playing: Ohio dad makes his bullying daughter walk to school
-
Now Playing: Michael Flynn a key cooperating witness: Special counsel
-
Now Playing: Bush remembers his father: 'He listened and he consoled'