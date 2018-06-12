Christmas tree fire safety

More
Tips to prevent your holiday dÃ©cor from going up in flames.
1:09 | 12/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christmas tree fire safety

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59653136,"title":"Christmas tree fire safety","duration":"1:09","description":"Tips to prevent your holiday dÃ©cor from going up in flames. ","url":"/US/video/christmas-tree-fire-safety-59653136","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.