Transcript for Christmas week storm to sweep US

Turning now to the weather a storm system could make a mass of holiday travel plans. Let's say a closer look at your forecast. That storm system brings rain to the Pacific northwest today then and move through the middle of the country tomorrow and Wednesday. Bringing heavy rain and snow and by Christmas Eve it's hitting the East Coast behind the system is very cold air wind chills early on Christmas Eve. We'll drop below zero in the upper midwest Denver will feel like twelve degrees 46 for Dallas. Looking at today's high temperatures seventy in Dallas even warmer across the southwest. And the north east will be warming up for some melting snow.

