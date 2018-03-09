Churchgoer shouts 'shame on you' at cardinal

A parishioner stood up and shouted, "Shame on you," at Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the archbishop of Washington, D.C., as he discussed the Catholic sexual abuse scandal during Mass.
0:59 | 09/03/18

Churchgoer shouts 'shame on you' at cardinal

